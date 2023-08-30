Scott works hard to land starting job

Zachary Scott is one of those young student-athletes who came into Lawton High as a reserved sophomore but he came with the right work ethic and that has helped him become a force at nose guard.
“He was really a quiet kid when he arrived here at Lawton High,” head coach Ryan Breeze said. “He was pretty reserved and would hardly say his name. He’s come a long way and is doing a great job for us in the middle.”
Scott played a little at Hugh Bish Elementary but hadn’t played after that until transferring to Lawton High.
“Things started to click for me late in my sophomore season,” the 6-2, 320-pound senior said. “Ramell Campbell was my lifting buddy and he really taught me how to lift and it really helped me learn so much so fast.”
As Scott got stronger there was still other things he needed to learn, including footwork.
“Coach Repp really taught me a great deal about having good footwork and so much more,” he said. “He and the other coaches have had such a positive impact on me that I’m thinking about getting into coaching after college.”
Scott spends his spare time watching college football where Oklahoma State is his favorite program and the NFL where he’s a big Patriots fan.
He also spends a good deal of time listening to music.
“I really enjoy some old country music like Johnny Cash but I also love a lot of other genres,” he said. “I will put on my earbuds and listen to music on the bus or just around the house.”
Scott resides with his grandparents, Wiley and Fondella Davis, and one of his favorite foods is barbecue cooked over the grill.
“My grandfather does that a great deal but it’s been so hot lately that we haven’t done much cooking on the grill,” he said. “But whenever I get a chance I love barbecue of any type.”
Scott says one of the things that the Wolverines have done well is working hard on conditioning which could be a key when they visit Duncan Friday for the season opener at 7 p.m.
“During our two scrimmages (Guthrie and Midwest City) we didn’t have any major problems with cramps and I think that is a tribute to our coaches and players for working hard in the summer and then when we started practice.”
The LHS players got their first look at video of Duncan Monday.
“They have a big angry running back and a big old offensive line,” Scott said. “We are going to have to stay low and get penetration to be able to slow down their run game.”
While Scott has indeed come a long way to his starting job, one thing he’s learned sticks in his mind every day.
“I think you have to win with more than just good athletes, you have to play with heart on every snap and do what you’ve been taught,” he said.
Pretty good lesson for any athlete at any level.