Scott works hard to land starting job

Scott

Zachary Scott is one of those young student-athletes who came into Lawton High as a reserved sophomore but he came with the right work ethic and that has helped him become a force at nose guard.

“He was really a quiet kid when he arrived here at Lawton High,” head coach Ryan Breeze said. “He was pretty reserved and would hardly say his name. He’s come a long way and is doing a great job for us in the middle.”

Recommended for you