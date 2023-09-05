Scores improve as leagues get underway

Scores picked up with the bowler count last week as the rust starts to fade with each game of the new season.
Brant Hill was the top dawg on the lanes, posting a 740 in the His and Hers’ at Thunderbird Lanes last Tuesday evening on games of 269, 235 and 236.
Bob Carter rolled into second place with 737 from the Golden Years at Twin Oaks, putting together games of 265, 254 and 218 to make up the set.
And Nathan Baggett and Ronnie King tapped out at third and fourth on the list with their efforts from the TNT league at TBird.
Baggett rolled 727 on games of 255, 245 and 227 and King went 215, 234 and 257 for a 706.
High game honors go to Sam Bowman for a 279 game from Entertainers senior league action where Bowman reported a “Blow-Out” 9-pin the culprit to an otherwise perfect score.
Brant Hill’s 269 score was second highest and Gary Webster made the top three with a 268 score from the senior Socialites.
Teri Jester topped the ladies chart with a 650 from the Entertainers where she rolled 223, 226 and 201.
And wrapping up the highlights, we would like to welcome new bowler Tucker Britton of the Goodyear league to the bowling news.
Britton rolled a 649 series off a 147 average, including a 258 for his high game of the set.
No-Tap News
John Fortner reclaimed his title of champion of the weekly the senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama last Fri-day afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes, posting games of 265, 276 and 223 for a 764/857 series.
Second place went to Cleo Travis for an 831 and Mike McLester of Wichita Falls took third with an 823 with handicap.
Margit Augustine had a good day as games of 227, 225 and 237 made up the winning total for the ladies, an 857 with her added handicap, and last week’s champion, Cathy Shuman dropped to sec-ond with a 788 set.
McLester took first in first in Scratch Singles with 808, followed by Fortner at 764 and Malden Smith placed in third with 741.
Strike pot winners were Barry Morris, Michael Sneed, Lelani Wiggins, Roy Johnson and Mike Peckin-paugh, but there was still a lot left on the table for next time.
Mystery Doubles winners were Marshall Miller/Cathy Shuman, 609, Malden Smith/Margit Augustine, 566 and Lelani Wiggins/Roy Johnson, 560.
There were no winners of Challenge shots but here is a FYI, Waldo has been modified to a two-shot ticket, the same one with the headpin and the other without the headpin, but for only half the money.
This event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes; starting at 1PM. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old with a verifiable average to participate.
Upcoming Events
Tune in next week for the results from the Knights of Columbus, 7th Annual Mixed Game fundraiser tournament that was held at Thunderbird Lanes last weekend.
And youth bowling will begin next Saturday morning at Thunderbird Lanes at 10 a.m.
Contact the bowling center for more details but youth league bowling is offered for ages 4-18.
A bumper assist division is open to ages 4 to 6 depending on the individual’s ability, some kids spend a couple of weeks in bumpers before moving up to the next division of youth who range 6 – 11 years of age.
All others bowl in the TBird Legends for ages 12-18 and coaching is available for any youth seeking extra assistance.
Remember, everyone plays in bowling; no one is left on the bench.