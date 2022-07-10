Scores were few and far between last week as we celebrated the 4th of July.
There was no Po-Boy event and to be honest, a large majority of our heavy hitting high rollers were in Vegas, doing the USBC Nationals thing, so that did not leave us too much in the way of bowling news.
We did have a couple of newsworthy sets as Kenny Ratke topped the Roudy Bunch charts and the honor roll with games of 235, 246 and 248 for a 729.
On the next night, with an almost identical set, Phil Kilmartin went 234, 248 and 246 for a 728 to lead in the Guys and Dolls.
Sue Avis earned top billing on the No-Tap front, posting a 755 series to lead in the senior Socialites gathering last Monday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes.
Sue had no-tap games of 231, 249 and 275.
John Roberts was a close second with 256, 235 and 256 for a 747.
Dale Perry rolled as good as it got in the regular scoring Entertainers summer league with 654. The good news, Perry was somewhat consistent with games of 204, 226 and 224.
Wrapping up the week’s highlights, congratulations goes out to Symphony Smith for bowling a career high league game of 132 in the summer youth HotShots.
And in the youth Legends, Kalan Hicks had a fair day, summing up a 369 for series.
On last thing for this week’s news, congratulations are also in order for Phil Kilmartin who took first place in the 60-69 division of the SASBA Firecracker tournament that was held at Plano Super Bowl last weekend.
This was Kilmartin’s first SASBA title.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Gene Augustine was the front runner in the No-Tap Colorama, taking first place in the men’s division with an 858 handicap on scratch no tap games of 200, 297 and 253.
Bob Henderson had a good day, putting together trip 7’s for second place and rounding out the top three was Sam Bowman with 760 on a consistent set that included scores of 241, 235 and 239.
Some of you may not know this but Sam is one of several of our leaguers who have gotten a new knee this summer and as you can tell, he is back to business as usual.
Sue Avis rolled the high handicap series for the ladies of 808 that went 242, 252 and 230, scratch for the win, followed by Elaine Henderson who shot 763, thanks to a 228 closing score.
Scratch Singles winners were Sam Bowman, 715, and Randy Travis, 665.
Mystery Doubles winners were as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Ken Knoff/El Louise Miller, 529
Gm. 1, 2nd – Bob Henderson/Sam Bowman, 510
Gm. 2, 1st – Gene Augustine/Roy Johnson, 623
Gm. 2, 2nd – Barry Morris/Gene Augustine, 568
Gm. 3, 1st – Cleo Travis/Elaine Henderson, 533
Gm. 3, 2nd – Bob Henderson/Sam Bowman, 532 T
Gm. 3, 2nd — Gene Augustine/Roy Johnson, 532 T
Strike Pot winners were Don Ginter Jr., Cleo Travis, Barry Morris and Elaine Henderson but
Special Challenge shots saw no winners.
Randy Travis rolled strike, strike and a five count for twenty-five total going for the “21” Jackpot.
Gene Augustine went seven and seven in Match Play but could not match a third shot.
Randy Travis needed a seven count but knocked down nine for the Pill Draw and Roy Johnson was way off target, leaving the 1-2-4, looking to leave a split.
And lastly, Peggy Towne took three pins off the right with her effort at Waldo which by the way, did anyone else see the Pro leave the head pin on his first throw on TV the other night? It can be done.
This event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes starting at 1pm. All bowlers age 50 and above are eligible to participate.
Tournament News
The Jerry Hill Men’s Top Average Invitational, the Jean Yamarik Women’s Top Average Invitational tournaments were held at Thunderbird Lanes yesterday and the Lil Johnson Senior 60+ is slated for today.
Tune in next week for the results.
And for you Po-Boy fanatics, see you tomorrow night at Thunderbird Lanes. The action starts at 7 p.m. Bowlers are being asked to please sign up and pay by 6:30 due to the popularity of the event.
As always, the entry fee is only $25 for a fun filled night of bowling competition.