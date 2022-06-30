Sure, winning and losing are part of what makes youth sports exciting but often hidden in those games there are moments which go beyond the simple outcome.
That was indeed the case Tuesday as the Lawton Parks and Recreation Department launched its playoffs in baseball and softball around town.
There was an experience that tore at the hearts of those at Grandview Sports Complex as the Cache Bulldogs battled the Renegades in a 12U baseball playoff game.
The game was moving along at a good pace until there came a moment in the top of the third inning that clearly showed that sports are more than just winning or losing.
The Renegades were batting and when the next batter came to the plate it stirred an interesting exchange. Umpire Pat Garrett signaled the tiny batter into the box several times but each time he failed to take his place.
Standing on the mound for Cache was Joey Cable, who could sure be an overpowering sight to any player as the Cache pitcher is tall and brings the ball with good velocity. Cable had already gotten a couple of strikeouts before this all took place.
After several tries to get him into the box, Umpire Garrett called the Renegades coach to home plate to let him talk to the young player who was clearly smaller than his teammates. When the coach reached him, the player began crying but thanks to a big hug from his coach and a kind gesture from the Cache coaches, he was awarded first base.
When he reached first, Cache first baseman Weston Dorrell, another taller player, went over to the bag and banged knuckles with the young player. It was a moment that left many fans holding back tears.
The young Renegades player then stole second and after an errant pickoff throw a pitch later, he was able to race all the way home to score the final run for the Renegades much to the delight of everyone on both sides.
That my friends is exactly what is great about youth sports. The young player just wanting to compete and have fun. Sure, the game is meant to be won or lost but, on this night, the big winner was just the competition itself and those individual battles that are part of every sport.
The bottom line is you never know what young player might emerge at some point and become a standout but for that to happen you have to have viable programs that attract as many athletes as possible.
The column this writer penned for the Tuesday Lawton Constitution discussed those very issues and after numerous phone calls, text messages and the like, it only showed that there is a big demand for these programs and the focus must be on how to make that happen and what facilities are required.
My experiences this season at Grandview were my only views of what is going on elsewhere but among the calls I received this week proved that the other complexes have maintenance issues as well as those pointed out at Grandview.
A good friend recently told me that he’d taken it upon himself to quiz several local landscape firms about helping with the field maintenance problems and several were interested in doing such, with the only pay in return built on the principle of being allowed to put their signs up at those parks.
Now, getting a signed agreement to such a program might be tougher than just discussing the issue, it’s still something that the Lawton Youth Sports Authority should address as that group pivots into the future.
There is no doubt that another part of the discussion has to be about how travel teams have affected league play. You take those couple of good players off other teams and while that travel team may have success, the players left behind at their elementary school may not be able to compete at a high.
While there is an argument that travel teams have indeed helped players get more games and against tougher opponents, it has yet to produce the results that many expected during the high school seasons of late, especially in baseball where no Lawton team advanced out of regionals this past spring.
One local sports enthusiast who contacted me made it clear that he thinks by taking those best players from some programs doesn’t allow the players left behind with as good a chance to improve their own skills, which is probably right.
Lawton has tried other methods of organizing youth sports including being involved with Pony League Baseball at one point with that group’s Colt League (14-16) program. The champion of the local league would then enter the playoffs with the ability to add a certain number of good players from other local clubs.
There was also a time when Lawton was part of the OK Kids program and once again the process involved the local league champions getting to add a few players to then chase the state titles in OK Kids.
But for the most part the city programs have been a self-organized effort under the old Parks and Recreation Commission.
Clearly participation is struggling to merely hold its own and that needs to be part of the proposals moving forward as well. There was a time that each city elementary school had its own youth sports coordinator who recruited coaches and helped with fundraising.
We are not sure of how many Lawton elementary schools have coordinators at this time but officials with the Lawton Soccer Association point at that lack of school effort as to why its program numbers have been going downhill, although this past spring season did see an increase in teams.
Several of those who contacted this writer have already visited with their own Lawton City Council representatives about youth sports and hopefully the Council and the Sports Trust Authority will take everything into consideration and make any course corrections needed to get the most bang for the buck going forward.
Oh yes, the Cache Bulldogs managed to earn a 10-3 victory to advance to Thursday’s 12U city semifinals but the last run of the game came from a young Renegades player who probably won’t remember the score but will have an exciting memory to take with him for the rest of his life.
So don’t forget, the final score is the barometer of how teams are ranked at the end of the season but the lessons learned can be found in any game you witness. You just need to have your eyes open and enjoy the moment.