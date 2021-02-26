COMMERCE, Texas — Despite a 25-point effort by junior Brock Schreiner, the Cameron men’s basketball team dropped their ninth straight game, falling to Texas A&M-Commerce 81-68 on Thursday night.
The Aggie men entered the first of two games this week against the Lions just trying to end the season on a high note as they are 1-14 on the season and on the outside of the Lone Star Conference playoff picture, looking in.
CU ran into a Commerce team that could not miss on their home floor, as they shot over 55 percent from the field while going 11-27 from three. On the opposite end of the court, Cameron, mostly trying to play catch-up, shot just 34.8 percent from the field, partially a result of seven Lion blocks, and were 10-27 from three.
While they didn’t shoot better than A&M-C from the field, CU nearly doubled their opponent’s percentage from the foul line as they made 12 of their 13 free throw attempts while the Lions were 6-11 from the charity stripe.
Commerce won the battle on the glass by 10, 41-31, but the Aggies were able to limit their turnovers, giving it away just 11 times in Thursday’s game while forcing A&M-C into 14 turnovers with six coming on steals.
Schreiner entered the night as CU’s leading scorer at 16.1 points per game. His 25-point outing was the fifth time he had reached the 20-plus plateau and the first time since Jan. 9. Schreiner knocked down four triples, a feat he has accomplished five times now this season and was a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line; the talented guard was a perfect 25-25 from the charity stripe to start the season.
Cameron had three players reach double-figures in the loss as Connor Slater was a perfect 4-4 from the field while adding 10 points and Andrew Nguyen chipped in 11 points off the CU bench with a trio of made shots from long range.