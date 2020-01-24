FORT SMITH, Ark. – The Cameron men’s basketball team erased a 14-point deficit by outscoring UAFS 38-27 in the second half to secure the 70-68 win; Brock Schreiner led the way with a career-best 24 points, 17 of those coming in the second half.
Schreiner’s 24 points was a game-high against the Lions and the most by an Aggie player this season. The sophomore shot 9-17 from the field, knocking down three triples and going a perfect 3-3 from the charity stripe. Schreiner also added a team-high seven rebounds and four assists to go along with a pair of steals.
Cameron also got a strong outing from senior Jordan Lewis, who had 11 points with three made treys and five rebounds, while Kinyon Parker made a pair of three-point field goals and grabbed four rebounds, including the game securing board in the final seconds.
Against the Lions, CU’s 48.4 second-half field-goal percentage was a key part of their victory. The knocked down five triples in both halves, going 10-24 for the full 40 minutes while converting on eight of their 10 free throw attempts. Cameron also controlled the glass by winning the rebounding battle 40-34, and turned the ball over 12 times which resulted in 17 points for their opponents compared to the Lions’ six giveaways that resulted in five Aggie points.