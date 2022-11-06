Josh Schoonover was this week’s star player, posting his fourth career perfect 300 game while bowling in the Suburban league at Twin Oaks.
Schoonover had 205 and 213 going into game three where he put 12 strikes in a row together for the perfect score and to sum up a 713 for series.
The last time that Schoonover was near perfection was just after the first of this year when he came up short on his last throw and posted a 299 game in the His and Hers league at Thunderbird Lanes.
Prior to that, Schoonover’s last at bat was March of 2018 where his third perfect game was recorded in the Early Birds, also at Thunderbird Lanes.
Schoonover’s other two 300 games were out of the Duncan Bowling Association and the former Freedom Lanes.
That in itself is something to brag about; four 300 games out of three different bowling centers.
Congratulations Josh!
Other league news
Bob Carter led area bowlers in the series department for the second week in a row, this week coming in with a 760 from the Guys and Dolls at Thunderbird Lanes.
Carter rolled 278, 264 and 218 to make up the super set.
Bruce Flack was second highest in the Guys and Dolls with a 738 that included games of 277, 258 and 203.
Mark Hill was just one pin shy of this week’s high set, coming out of the TNT league with a nice 759 on games of 256, 256 and 247.
James Ray followed in the TNT with 741 that went 238, 267 and 236.
Jim Bomboy Sr. was a one man show in the Tuesday Night Mixed, putting together games of 236, 239 and 267 for a 742, as was Phil Kilmartin in the Entertainers.
Kilmartin was the only bowler over 700 in the Wednesday afternoon senior league where he had games of 268, 232 and 202 for a 702.
Schoonover may have been the only Honor Score bowled in the Suburban league, but he was not alone when it came to high series’.
Leading on this night with 741 was Ray Johnson who rolled 256, 244 and 241 for the total.
Chris Reser clocked out with 723 on games of 247, 245 and 231 and former youth sensation Dylan Johnson was on hand to add a 721 for another highlight, ending his night with a 279 after games of 220 and 222.
Tracy Price started the session with a 267 game in front of a 201 and 245 for a 713 and Theodore Klietz rolled 246, 217 and 244 for a 707 to wrap up the Suburban league’s high rollers list.
Youth news
Payton Smith was the youth bowler of the week with a 535 from the TBird Legends league where he had games of 124, 204 and 207, shooting off a 146 average.
Little sister Symphony Smith was the U12 top bowler with 396 on games of 144, 123 and 129 in the TBird HotShots and in the MiniShots bumper league, William Hern rolled a 109 game and Brant-ley Veach rolled a 114.
No-Tap Colorama
The Halloween edition of the weekly Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama, held at Thunderbird Lanes, played to a crowd of 36 bowlers and featured big money for strike pots and extra tries at catching Waldo.
Leading in the handicap division was Phil Kilmartin with games of 290, 300 and 242 for an 832 series that was also good enough for first place in the Open Scratch division as well.
Roy Johnson took second in handicap with 829, followed by Barry Morris with 826 that included a 298 for game two.
Annie Webb finished up with a big 841 with handicap for the women’s high series, followed by Sue Avis with 831 and Shirley Hanley with 798.
There were enough bowlers to offer both an Open and a Women’s Scratch singles event.
As mentioned, Kilmartin took first in the Open event with his 832, followed by Sue Avis with 771, Barry Morris with 760 and Sam Bowman with 748.
Avis also nabbed first place in the women’s event, followed by Ming Reynolds with 590.
Strike pot winners were Barry Morris, Sam Bowman, Phil Kilmartin and Roy Olson.
Mystery Doubles winners went as follows: Gm. 1, 1st – Sam Bowman/Roy Johnson, 580. Gm. 1, 2nd – Phil Kilmartin/Chau Le, 567. Gm. 2, 1st – Barry Morris/Ernie McAllister, 594. Gm. 2, 2nd – Sue Avis/Cleo Travis, 548
Gm. 3, 1st – Richard Payette/Roy Olson, 536 T. Gm. 3, 2nd – Barry Morris/Ernie McAllister, 536 T
Challenge shots started with Peggy Towne rolling eight, six and eight for twenty-four, too much to win the “21 Jackpot”.
Terri Hayworth was drawn for the “Match Play” shot but did not repeat her first throw of a seven count and Elaine Henderson needed eight but got her thumb stuck and only knocked over one pin on her “Pill Draw” attempt.
Join the fun every Friday at 1p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to participate.