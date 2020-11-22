Johnnie Scheid took center stage last week while subbing in the His and Hers league at Thunderbird Lanes on Tuesday evening, coming out of the gate with a perfect 300.
It has been several years, six to be exact, since Scheid’s last tango with the twelve-bagger, but that’s not to say that he hasn’t tried and in fact, has bowled an 800 series since his last perfecto.
This makes number seven for Johnnie for perfect games, with his first dating back some twenty-nine years ago during the 1991-1992 season.
Scheid added 200 and 213 to the night’s take on this occasion, putting him over the 700 marker with 713.
The His and Hers had several good scores to add to this night’s festivities.
Michael Gillian was top gunner with a 758 on games of 267, 249 and 242 and Paul Zerbe rolled 236, 244 and 246 for 726.
Secretary Jeff Janssen went 215, 258 and 244 for 717 and Robert Copeland rolled a stepladder series of 711 on games of 236, 237 and 238.
Burk shoots 738 in Youth, wins Po-Boy in same week
Ruling the lanes in youth league play last week was Caden Burk, slamming down a big 738 series while bowling in the T-Bird Legends youth league last Saturday morning.
Caden set the groundwork in game one, rolling 278.
Keeping focused, even when the carry started to fade, the 15-year-old came back with games of 236 and 224 to finish off the set.
Just days before this league however, young Mr. Burk found his way to the title match of the Po-Boy event held Nov. 11th.
Twenty-six contenders were on hand, allowing the first cut to be at sixteen advancing to the single elimi-nation bracket.
Leading with 234 and 267 scratch was James Middleton who set 556 with handicap as the top score.
Michael Pierson was second highest with 523 on games of 206 and 253, followed by Mason Sterkel who rolled 258 and 241 and summing up a 518 for third.
The remaining field included Toby Franco, 508, Andrea Halstead and John Troutman tied for fifth with 490 and Chris Scott and Nate Baggett tying for seventh with 482.
The father/son duo of Marc Scholl and Mark Scholl came in at ninth and tenth with 464 and 461 re-spectively, followed by Paul Zerbe, 452, Lee Brown, 451, James Williams, 443, Kellan Hill, 438, Caden Burk, 432 and Chase Scott, 431.
The two bowlers with the highest scores were the first to go out in the first round, Middleton (196) losing to Chase Scott (242) and Pierson (233) losing to Burk (253).
Sterkel held on and advanced over Hill, 285-232, Williams got the win over Franco, 241-191, and Brown beat out Halstead 198-181.
Zerbe put an end to Troutman’s night 215-186; Mark Scholl won against Chris Scott 230-225 but Marc Scholl became a spectator when Baggett took their match 258-200.
Baggett continued to advance, scoring 246 against Chase Scott’s 212 and Lee Brown sent Williams home 208-194.
On the other side, Sterkel got the win over Zerbe, 214-173 and Caden Burk found his stride, scoring 235 for a win over Mark Scholl, 218.
Brown lost his touch and Baggett jumped, advancing to the finals 206-169 and the other match had young Mason Sterkel losing to an even younger Caden Burk, 210-197, to set up for the finals.
This week’s finale went to the bitter end as the two bowlers were fairly evenly matched with Burk taking the advantage of six sticks.
Baggett ended up with a 225 scratch score, plus his eleven pins of handicap, which gave him 236 for a total score.
Burk shot 222 scratch and had seventeen pins handicap, taking the title with a 237 total.
Baggett leads city with 792 series
It was a difficult task, deciding on Baggett or Burk, for which story goes first but we always try to put the kids first so now it’s Nate Baggett’s time to shine, scoring the week’s high series of 792 while bowling in the TNT league at Thunderbird Lanes.
Baggett started the night with a front ten 286, followed by 249 and 257 to make up the super series.
Kellan Hill was next best in the TNT league, rolling 243, 216 and 266 for a 725.
Given lemons, who makes lemonade? Why Vaughn of course, James Vaughn that is, while bowling on a very challenging lane condition, according to some, during the Suburban league at Twin Oaks, a week ago last Thursday.
Vaughn rolled 249, 215 and 278 to sum up a nice 742 series, Shaken, not stirred.
Tracy Price put the Twin Oaks’ Tuesday Night Movers in the news, scoring 266, 192 and 255 for a 713 and Dale Perry was the senior bowler of the week with a 710 series from the Entertainers on games of 258, 224 and 228.
No-Tap Results
The No-Tappers league was very close to seeing a 900 series with David Fishbeck shooting back to back no-tap 300’s, unfortunately, game one was a 244.
Rick Olson was on target for an 800 but came up short with 798 on games of 274, 257 and 267.
The Senior 9 Pin No Tap Colorama results from Nov. 13th event are as follows.
Men’s Division Hdcp.
1st – Damon Foster, 874
2nd – Sam Bowman, 842
Women’s Division Hdcp.
1st – Diane Frame, 784
Scratch Series
1st – Sam Bowman, 809
Mystery Doubles
(Gm 1, 1st) Sam Bowman/Randy Travis, 527
(Gm 1, 2nd) James Williams/Bob Henderson, 499
(Gm 2, 1st) Sam Bowman/Randy Travis, 543
(Gm 2, 2nd) Diane Frame/Cleo Travis, 534
(Gm 3, 1st) Damon Foster/Elaine Henderson, 535
(Gm 3, 2nd) Sam Bowman/Randy Travis, 514
Strike pot winners:
Cleo Travis, Elaine Henderson, Damon Foster, Bob Henderson
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Sam Bowman (3+X+6=19): No Winner.
Match Play: David Yett (7-6-out): No winner
Pill Draw: Charline Paslay (needed 6, got 8): No winner
Waldo: Cleo Travis, (Remove-left two): No winner
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm and is open to all bow-lers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
What’s Happening?
Nov. 25th, Po-Boy Winter Series. Thunderbird Lanes, $25 per person. Yes, it is the night before Thanksgiv-ing and yes, there will be a Po-Boy Tournament because you need to be somewhere other than underfoot while all of that cooking is going on. Competition starts at 7, sign up anytime.
November 28-29, the No-Tap Madness singles featuring men and women’s divisions. $20 per entry. All entries and additional information is available at Thunderbird Lanes.