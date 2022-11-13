It was another high rolling Thursday night in Southwest Oklahoma as scores soared in both the TNT league at Thunderbird Lanes and the Suburban league at Twin Oaks Bowling Center.
Johnnie Scheid ended up with the week’s high game, but not until after a rough start of 203 and 188, his opening games in the Suburban.
Scheid spared one last time the first frame of game three before striking the rest of the way out for a 290, 11 in a row.
Posting the Suburban high series was Troy Hardin who shot 256, 288 and 246 for a nice 790 series with his next closest contender coming in a 721.
That bowler was Ray Johnson who rolled 222, 256 and 243 to make up the series, followed by Matt Casey who had a 709 on games of 235, 260 and 214.
Mark Hill was this week’s high series shooter, posting a super 797 series while bowling in the TNT league.
Hill had games of 278, 240 and 279 to make up the set.
James Ray followed with 234, 207 and 269 for a 710.
Craig Fain put together the Goodyear league highs with games of 233, 238 and 287 for a 758 and Tory Morales made in over the hurdle with 237, 249 and 215 for a 701.
Robert Copeland led in the Guys and Dolls with games of 254, 239 and 236 for a 729 and kudos to Robert Meredith for rolling 189, 158 and 229 for a 576 series off a 140 average.
We would also like to welcome new bowlers Nathanial Hall and Everett Ramos to the Suburban league. Both bowlers made the honor roll this week.
And lastly, congratulations to my friend Liz Patterson for bowling a 204 game to lead the way in the Ladies Night Out league at Twin Oaks.
Youth news
Ali Biscaino is the youth bowler of the week, posting her first career 600 series. Ali started off with a big 235 game before posting 170 and 206 to seal the deal with a 611 total.
Caden Burk was next best with 561 on games of 201, 143 and 217 and congratulations to Chris Hazzard for bowling his first league 500 series and first 200 game, putting a 203 on the board that assisted in a 504 for series.
All three bowlers were bowling in the Saturday morning TBird Legends league at Thunderbird Lanes.
In the U12 TBird HotShots, Symphony Smith stayed consistent and led the league with a 391 on games of 134, 126 and 131.
Adonis Coleman was a close second and well over his average of 119 with games of 95, 145 and 147 for a 387 series.
And in the TBird MiniShots (bumper assisted), congratulations to William Mullins for bowling a 105 game.
No-Tap Colorama
Don Ginter Jr. stepped up to the plate and blasted out games of 222, 222 and 254 to walk away with first place in the men’s handicap division of the Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes last Friday afternoon with an 833 handicap total.
Randy Travis scored 228, 247 and 242 that allowed for his second place handicap score of 816 and Richard Payette finished in third with an 808 set, thanks to a 267 opener.
Nom Le won first place for the ladies with a 752 that included a no-tap high game for the ladies of 232.
David Yett took first in the optional Scratch Singles event with 752, followed by Sam Bowman, 726 and Don Ginter Jr., 698.
Strike pot winners were Roy Olson, Barry Morris, Roy Johnson and Richard Payette and the Mystery Doubles event played out as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Richard Payette/Don Ginter Jr., 592
Gm. 1, 2nd – David Yett/Dennis Wilkerson, 526
Gm. 2, 1st – James Halstead Jr/Cleo Travis, 564
Gm. 2, 2nd – David Yett/Mike Peckinpaugh, 526
Gm. 3, 1st – Richard Payette/Don Ginter Jr., 554
Gm. 3, 2nd – Nom Le/Robert Lansberry, 534
There were no winners in the Special Shot challenges.
Don Ginter Jr. put himself in a predicament with a strike and then a nine count, going for the ’21 Jackpot’ as getting only two pins is nearly impossible.
Ginter got six and busted with twenty-five, but he was called on once more to attempt the ‘Match Play’ shot that has grown in excess of $100.
Ginter’s target count was eight after his first throw but he only got six his next roll to end his time in the day’s spotlight.
Cleo Travis needed a five count but got six going for the “Pill Draw” purse and Richard Payette’s high shot left the 7-pin when he was hoping for a split of any kind for the “Snake-Bite” challenge.
Waldo is getting more popular in league play but no one has managed to capture the leave when it counted, including Dennis Wilkerson who gave it a try to no avail and Roy Olson was picked in the “Make That Spare” challenge where his turn of the cards had the 2-3-7-9-10 to pick up. It ended up being a pick OFF as Olson’s effort took out only the 2 and the 9.
Join the fun every Friday at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to par-ticipate.