Brock Schreiner and Colt Savage combined for 45 points against rival Midwestern State on Tuesday, but it was not enough as the Mustangs out-lasted Cameron 71-66.
Cameron opened the season with back-to-back home games on Dec. 12 and 13 and Tuesday night, Dec. 30, they were back in front of their home fans, hosting rival Midwestern State for a non-conference battle. CU got big contributions from their highest scorers this season, but it was MSU who made the shots when it counted to secure the win.
A fourth-year guard, Schreiner flirted with a career-high (31 points) scoring 28 while shooting 9-19 from the field and 4-for-9 from three. The Choctaw native was also a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity stripe and had five rebounds and four steals against MSU.
Savage, the team’s leading scorer to this point in the season (18.7 ppg), put 17 points up against the Mustangs. The junior wing was 6-15 from the field, 2-6 from three, and remained perfect from the foul line this season with a 3-3 effort.
Additionally, Joshua Fanuiel added eight points and five rebounds and Marques Warrior Jr. had five points and five assists. Connor Slater was tough for CU down low, recording 11 rebounds and four blocks, but making just one shot on one attempt in the game.
The Aggies got off to a hot start, shooting 50 percent from the field while going 10-12 from the foul line in the first half. Savage had 13 points and Schreiner had 12 at the break. The two teams played like rivals in the opening half as neither team led by more than six points through the first 20 minutes of action. With MSU leading with just over a minute to play, Schreiner hit a three to tie the game and then made two free throws in the final seconds to give CU a 39-37 lead at halftime.
Cameron extended their lead to eight early in the second half as a shot by Savage gave his team a 48-40 advantage. With the Aggies going cold for most of the second frame (30 percent from the field) MSU made their run thanks to the play of Jermane Carter. The team’s leading scoring entering Tuesday scored five straight and tied the game at 58 with 5:32 to play.
The Mustangs answered three Aggie points with eight straight to take a four-point lead with 2:39 left in the rivalry game. Schreiner hit a three to get CU to within one, but three free throws by Carter in the next minute extended the lead back out to four. Schreiner again came up with a clutch layup to get CU to two back, but the Mustangs hit their free throws down the stretch and held on for the 71-66 win.
The Aggies finished the game shooting just under 40 percent from the field while going 6-18 from three and 16-20 from the charity stripe. MSU was cold from three (4-29) but scored 42 of their points in the paint and out-rebounded the Aggies 45-39. CU also had a lot of unforced giveaways, totaling 14 turnovers with half of those coming on steals.
Jordan Teal led MSU with 19 points, while Carter scored 19 points and had nine rebounds for the Mustangs.
The now 1-3 Cameron men’s basketball team will be back in the Aggie Gym on Thursday, Dec. 2, for another non-conference battle againstWestern New Mexico.