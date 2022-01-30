WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Colt Savage and Brock Schreinercombined for over half of Cameron’s scoring output as the Aggies lost 79-55 to rival Midwestern State on Saturday.
Just a couple of days after struggling to contain a red-hot DBU team, the Cameron men ran into another hot team in MSU, who just upset a top-10 ranked West Texas A&M team on Thursday. Looking to snap a seven-game losing skid, CU could not keep up with the Mustangs, fading late in the second half.
After a solid start, CU struggled to get going offensively, shooting 36 percent from the field with eight of their 18 made field goals coming from deep. Cameron also shot just 11-17 from the charity stripe in the loss. The Mustangs outrebounded their rival 38-25, scored 26 more points in the paint.
The Mustangs controlled the paint in the opening half, scoring 16 points down low and out-rebounding CU 18-11 in the first 20 minutes. Savage and Schreiner kept the Aggies close in the first half, with Savage scoring 13 points, going 4-5 from the field and 3-3 from the foul line with five rebounds, and Schreiner adding 11 points on 4-6 shooting from the field. Their efforts had their team down by just nine, 38-29 at the halftime break.
Midwestern State made over 51 percent of their shots in the first 20 minutes, going 5-14 from three-point range and just 3-9 from the charity stripe. CU shot 45.5 percent in the first half, getting five triples from Savage and Schreiner and going 4-5 from the foul line.
The Mustangs stayed hot in the second hot, shooting over 57 percent from the field, making five shots from deep. On the other end of the floor, The Aggies were held to under 29 percent shooting, going 3-8 from three and 7-12 from the charity stripe. After trailing by 16 early, CU was able to cut the lead to seven at the 12:07 mark after five straight points from Deondre Earley. However, the Mustangs answered and a few minutes later led by 24, which was the ending deficit, 79-55.
Savage finished with a team-high 16 points and six rebounds while Schreiner added 15 points with a 4-7 mark from three-point range.
Cameron has now lost eight straight games, falling to 2-11 overall and 0-7 in conference games. They continue their search for the first Lone Star Conference win on Monday, Jan. 31, when they visit St. Mary’s for a makeup of a previously postponed meeting.