Anyone with a good knowledge of the game of football only needs to watch a couple of series and understand that Elgin’s defense is a deep, well-coached group that has players who seem to thrive in roles despite not being all that impressive at first glance.
Case in point is middle linebacker Tarick Saunto who stands just 5-6 and weighs 170. However, what he might lack in size is more than made up for in preparation, strength and quickness. Whenever he’s needed he’s right there standing with the defensive coaches ready to answer the call.
Saunto has been learning the position since he arrived on the Elgin campus late in his sophomore position.
“Tarick is really a hard worker and when his family was stationed here, he immediately started learning our system and working to get stronger,” Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt said. “He picks up things really fast and is just a good practice player. He is one of those guys who is all about being a great team player.”
It helps that his father is a former athlete who lifts with his son and that program of lifting together has made Saunto a good leader as well.
“I had to learn all the signals and when Coach Baker (Defensive Coordinator Jack) sends them out to us, each group gets their call and we go from there to be ready for the snap,” he said. “Coach Baker does a great job teaching us and if we do make a mistake, he goes over it with us and makes sure we understand why we do things a certain way.”
As a middle linebacker, Saunto is normally going to watch certain keys.
“I normally focus on the offensive guards and read their movement and then react,” he said. “Dad has helped me a great deal. He played football, basketball, track and he even was a boxer. He knows a great deal about training and that’s why we work out together because it helps both of us.”
As far as his favorite class at Elgin High School, Saunto didn’t hesitate as he offered up forensics as his favorite subject this semester.
“I just think that is a good field and I enjoy learning about the evidence and then trying to solve the crimes,” he said. “I’m not sure if I can see a career in law enforcement but that is a possibility.”
While Saunto is not a huge eater, he does have a favorite food and it comes from the family kitchen.
“My mom makes great Navajo Tacos and she loads them up with everything I love,” the senior said. “She has hot sauce and that’s something I love. I can take a good amount of heat.”
This week the heat may come from Noble’s receiving corp, not from mom’s Navajo Tacos.
“They have a couple of good receivers in No. 1 (Brandon Harper) and No. 11 (Lorentz Taylor),” Saunto said. “Their quarterback (Colin Fisher) is a pretty good runner but I think they want to throw the ball more than they did in a couple of the videos I saw. They like to run a good number of deep routes and our secondary will need to be ready for those. Our game-plan usually involves putting pressure on their quarterback and if we can make him throw it before they’ve had a chance to run their routes, we have a good shot to slow them down.
“This is a very important game for us,” he said. “We can’t be thinking about Midwest City and MacArthur because we have Noble this week and this is not the time to be looking ahead. We have to continue to take one game at a time and not look past anyone.”