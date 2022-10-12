Knocking it away

Elgin linebacker Tarick Saunto, right, gets ready to knock the ball away from a Newcastle receiver during a 2021 game at Fighting Owls Stadium. Friday Saunto and the Owls head to Noble as they try and move a step closer to clinching a Class 5A playoff berth.

 Staff

Anyone with a good knowledge of the game of football only needs to watch a couple of series and understand that Elgin’s defense is a deep, well-coached group that has players who seem to thrive in roles despite not being all that impressive at first glance.

Case in point is middle linebacker Tarick Saunto who stands just 5-6 and weighs 170. However, what he might lack in size is more than made up for in preparation, strength and quickness. Whenever he’s needed he’s right there standing with the defensive coaches ready to answer the call.

