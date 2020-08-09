Bareback bronc riding
Saturday’s leaders
Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 90 on Beutler and Son’s Killer Bee (arena record). Will Lowe, Amarillo, Texas, 87 on Tic Tac
Overall leaders
1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 90 on Beutler and Son’s Killer Bee (arena record). 2, Will Lowe, Amarillo, Texas, 87 on Tic Tac.
Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 86.5 on Sammy Andrews Firewater. 3, Seth Lee Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 84 on Beutler and Son’s Nutrena’s Little Jet. 4, tie, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 81 on Beutler and Sons Dusty Diamond; and Cauy Poole, Redmond, Ore., 81.
Steer wrestling
Saturday’s leaders
Termaine DeBose, Anderson, Texas, 4.3. Tyler Muth, Murrieta, Calif., 4.3.
Overall standings
1, tie, Reed Kraeger, Elwood, Neb., 3.8; and Cade Goodman, Waelder, Texas, 3.8 seconds; 3. Weston Winkers, Nelson, Neb., 3.9. 4, Cole Edge, Durant, 4.0. 5, Denell Henderson, Demascas, Ark., 4.1. 6, Tucker Allen, Oak View, Calif., 4.2.
Saddle bronc riding
Saturday’s leaders
Jacobs Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86 on Nutrena’s Rage. Sterling Crawley, Huntsville, Texas, 78.
Overall leaders
1, Jacobs Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86 on Nutrena’s Rage. 2, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 84.5 on Sammy Andrews’ Cracker Jack. 3, tie, Lefty Holman, Visalia, Calif., 83 on Beutler and Son’s Pretty Boy Floyd and Spencer Wright, Milford Utah, 83 on Beutler and Sons Parlor House. 5, tie, Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M., 82.5. Jesse Bail, 82.5; and Ryder Wright, 82.5.
Team roping
Saturday’s leaders
Blake Hughes and Jim Ross Cooper, 5.3.
Overall Leaders
1, Bubba Buckaloo/Cole Davidson, 4.0 seconds. 2, Cody Snow/Junior Noguira, 4.3. 3, Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 4.5. 4, tie, Garrett Tonozzi, Lampassas, Texas, and Dustin Davis, Terrell, Texas, 4.6; Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.6 seconds. 6. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 4.8.
Tie-down roping
Saturday’s leaders
Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.6.
Overall leaders
1, (tie) Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.6; Timber Moore, Aubry, Texas, and Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alberta, 8.6 seconds each; 4. (tie) Ben Robinson, Red Deer County, Alberta, and Marcos Costa, Menard, Texas, 8.7 each; 6. Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., 9.0; 7. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 9.2.
Barrel racing
Saturday’s leader
Jana Bean, Fort Hancock, Texas, 17.14.
Overall leaders
1, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.90 (standard pattern record). 2, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 16.92. 3, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., 16.98 seconds; 4, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampassas, Texas, 17.06. 5, tie, Sabra O’Quinn and Cassidy Kruse Dean, 17.0. 7, Danyelle Campbell, 17.10. 8, Shannon Lillard, Fargo, 17.15. 9, Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, 17.18. 10, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, 17.20.
Bull riding
Saturday’s leaders
Trevor Kastner, Roff, 88 on Beutler and Son’s Muley Madness. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 82.
Overall leaders
1, Trevor Kastner, Roff, 88 on Beutler and Son’s Muley Madness. 2, Colton Byrum, Fort Scott, Kan., 86.5 on Powder River’s Crap Shoot. 3, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 85.5 on Beutler and Son’s Smoke Stack. 4, Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 84 on Powder River’s 723E. 5, tie, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 83. Maverick Potter, Waxahachie, Texas, 83; and Roscoe Jarbo, New Plymouth, Idaho, 83.