Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3:30 a.m. — Brisbane Lions at Geelong Cats

AUTO RACING

3 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., KJTL-TV (12), KOKH-TV (25)

6 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN

BOXING

9 p.m. — Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez (Lightweights), Las Vegas, ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m. — Clemson at Georgia Tech, KSWO-TV (7), KOCO-TV (5)

11 a.m. — Pitt at Miami, ACCN

11 a.m. — Auburn at South Carolina, ESPN

11 a.m. — Navy at East Carolina, ESPN2

11 a.m. — Texas State at South Alabama, ESPNU

11 a.m. — Liberty at Syracuse, FS Oklahoma

11 a.m. — Kentucky at Tennessee, SECN

11:30 a.m. — WKU at UAB, FS Southwest

1:30 p.m. — Louisville at Notre Dame, KFOR-TV (4), KFDX-TV (3)

2:30 p.m. — UCF at Memphis, KSWO-TV (7), KOCO-TV (5)

2:30 p.m. — Ole Miss at Arkansas, SEC Network

2:30 p.m. — Duke at NC State, FS Oklahoma

3 p.m. — Virginia at Wake Forest, ACCN

3 p.m. — Texas A&M at Mississippi State, ESPN

3 p.m. — UMass at Georgia Southern, ESPN2

4 p.m. — North Texas at MTSU, FS Oklahoma

5 p.m. — Marshall at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN

6:30 p.m. — North Carolina at Florida State, KSWO-TV (7), KOCO-TV (5)

6:30 p.m. — Southern Miss at UTEP, ESPN2

7 p.m. — Florida International at Charlotte, ESPNU

7 p.m. — Georgia at Alabama, KAUZ-TV (6), KWTV (9)

GOLF

7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Third Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland, GOLF

1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va., GOLF

4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Third Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, GOLF

KBO BASEBALL

3 a.m. — Kia at LG, ESPN2

MLB

3:30 p.m. — National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 6, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, (if necessary) FS1

7:30 p.m. — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 7, Petco Park, San Diego (if necessary), TBS

RUGBY

3:30 a.m. — NRL, Finals Week III: Penrith Panthers at South Sydney Rabbitohs

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton, NBCSN

8:30 a.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea, NBCSN

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Man City, KFOR-TV (4), KFDX-TV (3)

TENNIS

6 a.m. — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Semifinals, TENNIS

11:30 a.m. — Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin, TENNIS

Sunday, October 18

1 p.m. — NHRA: The AAA Texas FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas, FS1

1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., KFOR-TV (4), KFDX-TV (3)

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m. — Florida State at Virginia, ESPNU

4 p.m. — Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPNU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

Noon — Arkansas at Mississippi State, ESPNU

GOLF

6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Final Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland, GOLF

1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va., GOLF

4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Final Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, GOLF

MARATHON

9:30 p.m. — IAAF: The World Half Marathon Championships, Gdynia, Poland (taped), NBCSN

MLB

7:15 p.m. — National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 7, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, (if necessary) FS1

NFL

Noon — Cleveland at Pittsburgh, KWTV (9)

Noon — Baltimore at Philadelphia, KAUZ-TV (6)

Noon — Chicago at Carolina, KOKH-TV (25)

Noon — Washington at NY Giants, KJTL-TV (12)

3 p.m. — Green Bay at Tampa Bay, KOKH-TV (25), KJTL-TV (12)

7:20 p.m. — LA Rams at San Francisco, KFOR-TV (4), KFDX-TV (3)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham at Tottenham, NBCSN

TENNIS

7 a.m. — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Singles Finals, TENNIS

11:30 a.m. — Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Final, TENNIS

