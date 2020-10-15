Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3:30 a.m. — Brisbane Lions at Geelong Cats
AUTO RACING
3 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., KJTL-TV (12), KOKH-TV (25)
6 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN
BOXING
9 p.m. — Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez (Lightweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m. — Clemson at Georgia Tech, KSWO-TV (7), KOCO-TV (5)
11 a.m. — Pitt at Miami, ACCN
11 a.m. — Auburn at South Carolina, ESPN
11 a.m. — Navy at East Carolina, ESPN2
11 a.m. — Texas State at South Alabama, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Liberty at Syracuse, FS Oklahoma
11 a.m. — Kentucky at Tennessee, SECN
11:30 a.m. — WKU at UAB, FS Southwest
1:30 p.m. — Louisville at Notre Dame, KFOR-TV (4), KFDX-TV (3)
2:30 p.m. — UCF at Memphis, KSWO-TV (7), KOCO-TV (5)
2:30 p.m. — Ole Miss at Arkansas, SEC Network
2:30 p.m. — Duke at NC State, FS Oklahoma
3 p.m. — Virginia at Wake Forest, ACCN
3 p.m. — Texas A&M at Mississippi State, ESPN
3 p.m. — UMass at Georgia Southern, ESPN2
4 p.m. — North Texas at MTSU, FS Oklahoma
5 p.m. — Marshall at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN
6:30 p.m. — North Carolina at Florida State, KSWO-TV (7), KOCO-TV (5)
6:30 p.m. — Southern Miss at UTEP, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Florida International at Charlotte, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Georgia at Alabama, KAUZ-TV (6), KWTV (9)
GOLF
7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Third Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland, GOLF
1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va., GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Third Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, GOLF
KBO BASEBALL
3 a.m. — Kia at LG, ESPN2
MLB
3:30 p.m. — National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 6, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, (if necessary) FS1
7:30 p.m. — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 7, Petco Park, San Diego (if necessary), TBS
RUGBY
3:30 a.m. — NRL, Finals Week III: Penrith Panthers at South Sydney Rabbitohs
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton, NBCSN
8:30 a.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea, NBCSN
11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Man City, KFOR-TV (4), KFDX-TV (3)
TENNIS
6 a.m. — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Semifinals, TENNIS
11:30 a.m. — Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin, TENNIS
Sunday, October 18
1 p.m. — NHRA: The AAA Texas FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas, FS1
1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., KFOR-TV (4), KFDX-TV (3)
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m. — Florida State at Virginia, ESPNU
4 p.m. — Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPNU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Noon — Arkansas at Mississippi State, ESPNU
GOLF
6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Final Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland, GOLF
1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va., GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Final Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, GOLF
MARATHON
9:30 p.m. — IAAF: The World Half Marathon Championships, Gdynia, Poland (taped), NBCSN
MLB
7:15 p.m. — National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 7, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, (if necessary) FS1
NFL
Noon — Cleveland at Pittsburgh, KWTV (9)
Noon — Baltimore at Philadelphia, KAUZ-TV (6)
Noon — Chicago at Carolina, KOKH-TV (25)
Noon — Washington at NY Giants, KJTL-TV (12)
3 p.m. — Green Bay at Tampa Bay, KOKH-TV (25), KJTL-TV (12)
7:20 p.m. — LA Rams at San Francisco, KFOR-TV (4), KFDX-TV (3)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham at Tottenham, NBCSN
TENNIS
7 a.m. — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Singles Finals, TENNIS
11:30 a.m. — Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Final, TENNIS