Saturday night’s home opener for the 580 RollerGirls roller derby season has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus shutdown throughout the nation.
The RollerGirls, 0-1 for the season, were to host the Rockin’ City Hidden Tracks squad from Round Rock, Texas, at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan.
“The other team would have to travel through a high risk area and we don’t want to expose our fans or our team to any possible viruses,” said team member Chyne Raber.
Ellen “Elle Beau Macaroni” Lechel said the team is following suit with many other local events and gatherings.
“We are trying to follow suit and make the best possible choices for our community and league members,” Lechel said.
The team remains slated to hit the road to Ada March 29 for a bout against the South Central Roller Girls.
580 fell in its first bout of the season on Feb. 22. The team traveled with a short roster to Kansas City, Kans., to battle the KC Roller Warriors. The RollerGirls lost 261 to 102.
The Women’s Flat Track Derby Association has 580 ranked 317 out of 366 teams from across the globe in its February rankings.
The RollerGirls hope things clear up to host the 2nd Annual Unicorn Run on April 18 through Elmer Thomas Park.
To find out more, including information about how to become a skater, official or volunteer, go to the team’s Facebook page or the team’s website: www.580rollergirls.com.