JENKS—Sapulpa used a 2-run rally in the bottom of the seventh to ruin a gallant bid by Elgin with a 2-1 walk-off victory Thursday night in the Class 5A State Tournament at Jenks High School.
The loss ended the Owls’ season with a 29-9 record.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 2:08 am
Elgin struck first in the top of the opening inning but the Owls were unable to pad the margin when they had several opportunities..
But for most of the game Elgin pitcher Jake Thomas was brilliant, holding the Chieftans scoreless heading into the bottom of the seventh.
The key to the rally was a leadoff single. But Thomas got the next batter to dribble a ball back toward the mound and he was able to get the first out.
However, then Thomas appeared to have the second out on a strikeout but the pitch was called outside and that walk put the tying and winning runs on base.
Then came an even bigger call when Thomas was called for a balk, moving the two runners into scoring position.
The tying run came home on a ground ball but Elgin shortstop Damien Callagy made a super snag and threw to first for the second out.
For a brief moment the huge group of Elgin fans who made the trip felt confident they might be able to extend the game but a bouncer toward the right side was fielded but there wasn’t time to get the force at first and the Chieftans started a huge celebration as the stunned Owls looked on and consoled each other.
