Sam Sanders, defensive lineman for the MacArthur Highlanders, represents what trusting your own process looks like.
After relentlessly working hard to improve on the football field. Sanders bears the fruit of his own labor as one of the defensive cogs for the Highlander defense.
“I used to go workout in the mornings around 7 or 8, then I would go to work on the afternoons,” Sanders said. “It’s not easy and it takes a lot of dedication to do something you love.”
Sanders get his work ethic from his mother, Shirley Sanders. Firsthand, Sam Sanders saw the daily, hard-working routine of his mother. The experience instilled the work ethic that made Sanders the player he is today. During it all, Sanders just wanted to make his mom proud.
“I really appreciate everything she has done for us, she works really hard. I get my work ethic from her,” said Sanders. “I always wanted to do something to make her proud and football is what I wanted to do to.”
Sanders’ love for football began in his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida where he spent the first 7 years of his life. With family relatives in Lawton and his father in the military, the Sanders family moved to the Lawton community. Since then, Sanders attended Sullivan Village Elementary and has been a lifelong Highlander, attending MacArthur Middle and High School respectively.
“Me and my brother used to play I was little kid,” Sanders said. “I didn’t know what was going on. I just catch the football and run. Just getting to play with him and all of his older friends even if they didn’t want me to.”
As Sanders’ senior year begins to unfold, life after school has already been circling in his mind. With hopes of playing football at the next level, Sanders has plans for attending school and pursuing a degree not far from the field. For Sanders, he still is weighing his options post-graduation.
“I would like to get a scholarship for football but if not, I would lie to get into the physical therapy field or help other players that are injured,” he said.
Just like his other teammates, Sanders reiterates the emphasis places on team unity within the program. Sanders was there to witness the 2014 state championship team go on to glory. With that in mind and hopes of following their footsteps, Sanders knows that the team collectiveness will only elevate the team as the season goes on.
“Our coaches always us that they were a really hard-working team and had a brotherhood. Really, we just want to do same thing. We want to show hard work and how it takes dedication to play,” Sanders said.