STILLWATER — Maybe what Oklahoma State University’s football players needed was a little rest and relaxation while awaiting Saturday’s late kickoff against TCU. But if any of them spied a television with coverage of a wacky day in the Big 12 Conference, it had to brighten their focus.
After seeing Oklahoma lose on the road at Baylor, Texas Tech beat Iowa State on a 62-yard field goal as time expired, and while Kansas State beat West Virginia and Texas was struggling to force overtime with Kansas, the Cowboys weren’t about to let their chance to improve their national ranking vanish as they exploded out of the box to build a 28-3 halftime lead in route to a 63-17 victory to join Oklahoma atop the Big 12 standings.
Jaylen Warren did his best imitation of Barry Sanders while scoring three first-half scores and the defense did the rest, bending but never really breaking while the Cowboys took firm control at 35-3 in the third quarter and never looked back.
Saturday’s festivities started early and you could sense the excitement around the OSU campus as fans turned out for a huge Big 12 Conference battle against the Horned Frogs and also saluted Sanders, considered by many college fans and media members as the greatest back to ever play the game.
Most fans have seen the amazing videos over the years of some of his greatest runs but until you are on the field watching, it’s almost hard to believe some of his jump cuts.
While media members spend much of the games high in press boxes, for many years, writers got to head to the field late in games and one of the thrills this writer witnessed was Sanders making some of his amazing moves in real time just yards away.
I’ve seen some of the greatest linebackers and defensive backs reach out to try and tackle him only to grasp air. He made All-Americans look like youth footballers more often than not.
Saturday a huge statue in his famous Heisman pose was unveiled outside Boone Pickens Stadium. Sanders and his former teammate, current OSU coach Mike Gundy, led the “Walk” to the stadium and then worked their way through the huge throng of fans waiting for them to appear.
Some old, some young, but whether they saw him in person like this writer, or maybe saw some of his old videos, you had to admire his ability at a time when he was the “Man” who made the Cowboys go.
I remember Coach Pat Jones coming to speak in Lawton at an OSU Alumni Club gathering not long after Sanders won the Heisman and he brought along that famed trophy, the one each school gets along with one that goes to the winner.
That night, Herb Jacobs and I got to hear some of the great stories that Jones could tell as well as anyone and every few minutes coach would simply say, “he’s the best back I will ever coach.”
The thing this writer always loved about Sanders was how he never was a showboat. With each of his many touchdowns Sanders would calmly find the closest official and hand them the ball.
Yes, he was not the best interview because he didn’t want to boast or brag. He was a man of few words then and that hasn’t changed much over the years.
Those of us who couldn’t get close enough to see the ceremony only knew when the statue was unveiled by the explosion of fireworks above the stadium.
At halftime, surrounded by Coach Jones and several teammates, Sanders kept it short and simple.
“Thank you so much for making this such a special day in my life,” Sanders said. “I want to thank my family, my teammates, Coach Jones and the fans. Thanks so much for this special honor.”
And fittingly enough, the “Black Out” crowd that jammed into Boone Pickens Stadium Saturday got to see plenty of those fireworks during the game as the 2021 Cowboys climbed to 9-1 and now fans will wait to see just how far this propels the Cowboys with a road game at Texas Tech and then Bedlam in two weeks.
However, as Big 12 fans learned, nothing is ever easy this season.