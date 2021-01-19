OKLAHOMA CITY — Kelvianna Sanders, often known for her 3-point shooting, had a rough night from beyond the arc, but made up for it by attacking the basket, scoring 24 points and leading the Eisenhower girls to 55-31 win over Northwest Classen on Monday night.
Despite a 1-for-9 night from 3-point land, Sanders produced in other ways. She got to the free throw line and scored in the paint, and had five steals.
Pressure defense was the name of the game for the Lady Eagles. Olivia Suttles had five steals, while Ky’lan Seaton clamped down at the point of attack.
Ike plays Sulphur in the Byng Tournament on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Ike boys were up one at halftime on NWC, but a rough second half spelled doom for the Eagles in a 68-49 loss. Jamel Graves had 22 points and Zaire Walton had 9.