The Big 12 Conference released its preseason media football team on Wednesday, with the preseason poll set to be revealed on Thursday.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders was the All-Big 12 quarterback selection after a junior season in which he threw for 2,839 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while also running for 674 yards and 6 touchdowns in leading the Cowboys to the Big 12 Championship game.
Oklahoma had zero offensive or defensive players chosen to the preseason all-conference team following an exodus of players to graduation, the NFL Draft and the transfer portal. However, their new quarterback still earned honors, as Dillon Gabriel was named Newcomer of the Year after transferring to Oklahoma from Central Florida. Gabriel notably beat out highly-touted Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers for the recognition.
The Sooners’ lone all-conference selection was punter Michael Turk, who tied for the national lead in yards per punt at 51.2 in his first season in Norman.
Oklahoma State had two other All-Big 12 selections, both of them on the defensive side. Sophomore edge rusher Collin Oliver was named to the team after a freshman season in which he ranked 3rd and 4th in the conference in sacks and tackles for loss, respectively. Meanwhile, safety Jason Taylor II was also named to the All-Big 12 defense after 48 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2021.
Big 12 media days are scheduled to be held next Wednesday and Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.