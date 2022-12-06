After Oklahoma State’s miserable collapse at the end of the football season, the players probably were glad that Mike Gundy gave them a week away from practice. However, with that break ending Monday, the reports started coming out fast that for some players the break appears to be just starting.
With the deadline to apply for the NCAA transfer portal coming next month, several Cowboys decided that it was in their best interest to move to another campus including three that will have a major impact on the 2023 season.
Quarterback Spencer Sanders threw his name into the portal Monday morning and soon thereafter freshman Braylin Presley joined him in leaving Stillwater.
Presley just wasn’t getting enough snaps according to several OSU insiders and he felt he was deserving of more time on the field. You can bet he will draw attention with his speed and ability to make tough catches.
Sanders may get some attention but with his long history of injury woes there may be some issues with his durability. Earlier in his college career he was able to extend plays and find receivers but as the OSU offensive line started struggling his success running the ball dropped off the charts as well. And, with the offensive line problems severely slowing the OSU run game, Sanders probably felt his best option was to leave the program.
Another key portal entrant is linebacker Mason Cobb, the Cowboys’ leading tackler this season while starting all 12 games. He had 13 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.
What fans may not always realize is that when players hit the transfer portal, it affects recruiting, which right now hasn’t gone well for the Cowboys. Gundy and his staff have filled some needs with commits and transfers of their own but with so many players opting to leave, the domino effect will continue to cause problems in other areas.
It’s simple; if a program is having a tough time landing offensive linemen, that will surely cause concern among quarterbacks, running back and receiver commits.
Then there are other rumors that cause players to leave including news that coordinators on offense and defense are being considered for other jobs. When Jim Knowles left Oklahoma State to go to Ohio State, that news had some defensive players enter the transfer portal. After the pounding that Michigan slapped on Ohio State in their recent game, it’s likely that Knowles’ stock is lower now than when he left Stillwater in the middle of the night.
These issues with the transfer portal are going to continue to be a problem and while college coaches are attacking the NCAA on a regular basis, nothing has forced both sides to the table for discussions on how to make the system better.
It doesn’t matter which school you are cheering for, there will be players leaving. Just look at what happened when Lincoln Riley left OU for USC. He took one good quarterback with him to USC and Spencer Rattler bolted to South Carolina where he’s helped the Gamecocks get some big wins.
The tradition-rich schools are going to weather these issues more than say Kansas. The Jayhawks are the NCAA men’s basketball champions and even that program loses players. But the Kansas football team is going to suffer more departures than the KU hoops program.
The NCAA has made some minor changes in the portal system including starting the first window on Dec. 5 and ending Jan. 18, 2023. Players used to be able to leave a school at any time but now they have to do it within those windows set by the NCAA.
As more of these good players leave successful programs, it will only bring this issue under more scrutiny.
However, as anyone with knowledge of the workings of the NCAA is well aware, the NCAA moves at its own pace and if you doubt that, just remember how long it took that group to slap penalties on college hoops programs after the FBI investigation handed NCAA officials all the documents it needed to level charges.
While Sanders can leave the OSU program if he wants, his comment “it is with a heavy heart” that will stick in the throat of many OSU fans who were always defending him during his career. This guy doesn’t have a heavy heart, he’s got a heavy wallet after signing an NIL deal with Eskimo Joe’s just weeks before bolting from the program.
He won’t find many great college programs wanting to welcome him and his options in the NFL are slim, very slim. He’s not durable like the bigger quarterbacks who are 6-4 and can see over those big defensive linemen and linebackers.
Like we’ve said often, if a player doesn’t want to be at a program any longer, then pack your bags and leave. Nobody is going to shed any tears over Spencer Sanders leaving his teammates high and dry just three weeks before their bowl game.