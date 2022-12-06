After Oklahoma State’s miserable collapse at the end of the football season, the players probably were glad that Mike Gundy gave them a week away from practice. However, with that break ending Monday, the reports started coming out fast that for some players the break appears to be just starting.

With the deadline to apply for the NCAA transfer portal coming next month, several Cowboys decided that it was in their best interest to move to another campus including three that will have a major impact on the 2023 season.