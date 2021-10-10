DALLAS — The old joke goes that the best job in sports is to be a backup quarterback (or 3rd-string quarterback, if you ask Alex Moran, the fictional clipboard-holder from the TV series Blue Mountain State).
The thinking was that you had the perks of being a quarterback, none of the body blows on game day and disgruntled fans would always insist you were a better option than the incumbent.
There’s a good deal of trust that axiom. And frankly, I kind of hate it.
To be clear, I don’t hate backup quarterbacks or how seemingly cushy their job is (I know it’s not). But I hate the “unknown quantity must be better than the known quantity” mindset of football fans. Could your quarterback be better than he is? Sure, probably. But he could be worse? Oh, trust me, it could be so much worse.
So when Oklahoma students, frustrated with another lackluster Spencer Rattler performance, started chanting “We Want Caleb” during the West Virginia game, I (and many others) thought it was simply OU fans being spoiled by the ungodly conveyer belt of transfer All-Stars that have materialized in Norman the past few years. I thought it was unfair to Spencer. I thought a quarterback change in the middle of an unbeaten start to the season would potentially divide the team and ruin whatever momentum the Sooners were building.
But that was the problem. What kind of momentum were they building exactly? And when Caleb Williams took off for a 66-yard run for a touchdown in the second quarter on Saturday, there was a palpable shift. No, Williams didn’t immediately assume the mantle of starting QB, as Rattler went back out on the field the next couple of drives. But there were a couple of subtle hints as to where this story was headed.
After the touchdown, the cameras focused on Rattler, who looked focused, which is what you’d expect from your field general. Meanwhile, the rest of the Sooner players looked not only happy to have gotten a score back, but looked genuinely overjoyed for the freshman QB. You can tell a lot about a player, especially a quarterback, based on how his teammates receive him. You can be the most talented gunslinger in the game, but if you’re a jerk, no one’s going to take you seriously (cough, cough, Jeff George).
Remember when I said a quarterback change might divide a locker room? Well, in a case of unintended/unexpected consequences, this one might have united the Sooners. Beyond his nimble feet, laser throws and beyond-his-years instincts, Williams has something else: the confidence of his teammates.
Of course, one game does not a legendary career make. There’s no way in knowing for sure how Williams will play the rest of the season. But to do what he did in that environment? In front of that crowd? In this rivalry? If you’re looking for the number of times he’ll be in situations like that the rest of the season, you can count on one hand and have multiple fingers left over.
While it might be crazy to expect these types of results every time out, this offense certainly needed something. And boy, did it find it Saturday. It helped turn around a game, and possibly a season.