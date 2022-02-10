When Feb. 1, 2022 rolled around last week, it marked my 50th anniversary with the Lawton Constitution sports department and during that time there’s no telling how many tens of thousands of athletes, coaches and sports figures I interviewed or spent time around.
None probably taught me more about how sports should be played than former Eisenhower baseball head coach Don Salmon. So many of my memories with Coach Salmon flashed through my mind when I learned of his death Saturday. Friday he will be honored with funeral services at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Lawton.
Last year I documented some of my thoughts on Salmon in a column that was meant to further a bid to get the Ike baseball field named in his honor. What the status of that effort remains important to so many former players and friends and sadly, he won’t be around for that well-deserved honor when, and if it happens.
My first experience at the old Ike baseball field, which sat right south of the current facility on what is now the Ike softball field, was to watch LHS and Ike battle. I will never forget seeing LHS standout Randy Bass hit a shot into the stiff southern wind.
You always had that wind up there on the hill so Salmon had a dream of building a nice complex that faced the north and be built into the side of the hill. It took months of earth moving, concrete work and then the rush to grow grass, get the infield groomed and fence the facility.
Most of that work was either done by Salmon, or he directed the effort during the mid-1970s. There is no telling how many hours he spent during that time getting the field in shape to be a big-school field and he deserves to have his name placed for everyone to know just that for years to come.
This writer got to know Coach Salmon on two levels, first helping serve as the business manager for the Colt League All-Stars that Salmon coached for several summers. I traveled with him, Troy Allen and Charley Wade to tournaments in Fort Work, Lubbock and several other cities and got to know Salmon well.
Plus, I was often covering his Ike teams during the regular high school season.
He coached both programs the same way, focusing on fundamentals, discipline and hustle.
One of his players from that era, Mike Webb, has been leading the drive to get the field named in the honor of his former coach.
“I got to play for Coach Salmon in the Colt League and learned there that he was all business,” Webb said. “I think they played the first two games in 1975 up on the hill before the new field was ready. He did a great deal of the work on the field, spending countless hours working to make it happen.”
While the order of the day seems to be “launch angle” and hitting home runs, Salmon was more along the lines of just winning and he’d get the job done in simple fashion with a leadoff walk or hit, a bunt and then hope the guys in the heart of the order could get them home.
Hustle was another key factor in the success.
“You had to hustle on and off the field; he demanded it,” Webb said. “I remember one time somebody didn’t sprint and he asked the ump to allow him to send us back out there and then hustle off like he expected.”
Back in those days sports writers often rode the bus with the team and there was a distinct atmosphere inside the Ike bus, especially if the Eagles didn’t play well and lost.
“He expected us to focus on the way to the game, it was usually pretty quiet,” Webb said. “I remember our sophomore year we played Altus and beat them 2-1 in both games of a doubleheader. But we go over there two weeks later and get our rears kicked.
“The varsity played so bad that he started a bunch of us sophomores in the second game and we got some big hits and scored some runs but we lost. That was a bus ride where nobody played any music; we all knew it was not the time for it.”
Salmon was not one to brag or boast about himself; he was all about making sure his players were ready for every challenge and that they had the fundamental skills to get the job done.
What I noticed about Salmon came during the Colt League experiences I enjoyed with he, Allen and Wade. Most of the teams we played were comprised of the league champion with a couple of other top players from the league.
Lawton normally had a true all-star team that was picked by the league coaches. The way Salmon could take 15 players from five or six local teams and mold them into a solid group with great chemistry was truly amazing.
And just like he was at the high school level, those 15- and 16-year-old Colt Leaguers knew he was all business as his practices were long and full of instruction and work on fundamentals.
Thanks Coach Salmon for teaching so many Lawton athletes what it takes to be successful, not just in sports but in life. Discipline, dedication and teaching players to respect those who are trying to make them a better athlete and person are the things this great coach taught not just his players but a sportswriter who will take those very things with me for the rest of my life.