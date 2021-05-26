In one of my favorite shows from my adolescence, Family Guy character Peter Griffin once hosted a news segment titled, “Ya Know What Really Grinds My Gears?”, essentially giving him a public platform for him to complain about whatever was bothering him on a given day.
Much to the chagrin of many, we journalists also have a platform to voice our opinions. However, I have tried to make a habit of staying positive in most areas of my, rather than focus on the cynical wasteland of sports media.
Having said that, there has been enough lunacy in the sports world of late to make me wonder why certain people think the way they think.
One of the most annoying and trivial trends in recent years is the increasingly heated conflict between generations, culminating in a faux “Gen Z vs. Millennials” feud on social media. If you’re not a member of either group or not on TikTok, you’ve still probably seen a Facebook post featuring a picture or phrase representing something from a past era, assuring the reader that, “you didn’t really live unless (insert situation) was a part of your life growing up”. As if our world wasn’t divided enough, we’re now holding when a person was born against them? Really?
Of course, differences in generations is nothing new, people simply now have the ability to express their opinions on a wider scale. But there has long been a brewing distrust or misunderstanding between “old school” and “new school”. And in sports, nowhere is that divide been more pronounced in the oldest of old-school endeavors, baseball. And it was on display yet again last week.
In case you missed it, a bit of controversy surfaced following a game between the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins. The ChiSox were batting in the top of the 9th, up 15-4. In other words, this game was essentially over. Apparently, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli thought so, too, because after having sent four pitchers to the mound already that night, Baldelli called upon first baseman Willians Astudillo to pitch. This may seem absurd to some, but position players pitching is something that had become increasingly popular in recent years. After Major League Baseball saw a record 75 instances of position players on the mound in 2018, then saw the record broken the following year with 90 cases, the league put its foot down and said a position player can only pitch if it were extra innings (presumably because a team had run out of pitchers) or if said team was winning or losing by more than six runs.
But this wasn’t just any position player. Astudillo had gained some notoriety for his stocky frame (one which had gained him the nickname La Tortuga, or The Turtle) and for pitching a hitless inning earlier this season with pitches whose velocity rarely got out of the 40s and that looked more suitable at a beer league softball game.
It was fun. But it was also effective.
Fun and effective can also be used to describe Chicago rookie Yermín Mercedes, whose play has been a big reason the Sox are leading the Central Division. He steps up to face the Turtle Man and quickly watches three balls sail outside of the strike zone.
Now, this is where baseball’s super fun “unwritten rules” come into play. Apparently, there’s long been a gentlemen’s agreement of sorts that you wouldn’t show up your opponent. That would reportedly include trying to club a 3-0 pitch with your team up by 10 or more runs.
In fact, over the past 20 years, zero of the players who have seen the 557 pitches in those situations have swung.
Apparently, Tony La Russa, Chicago’s 76-year-old, Hall-of-Fame-bound manager, was giving Mercedes the take sign, he has since said.
Apparently, Mercedes didn’t see it. He simply saw a looping 40-something-mile-per-hour pitch and crushed it for a home run.
Afterward, Mercedes said he didn’t think he did anything wrong, while La Russa voiced his disapproval, telling anyone who would listen that his young player was “clueless” and saying he would “handle it in-house”. Whatever that meant, it apparently didn’t mean leaving him out of the next day’s lineup. Whenever Minnesota pitcher Tyler Duffey threw behind Mercedes the following day, La Russa continued to hold his stance, saying he wasn’t surprised and honestly didn’t have a problem with it.
It’s one thing to believe your player was in the wrong, it’s another to make sure everyone knows you believe he was in the wrong because you think that’s what paints you in the light you want.
In essence, it felt as if La Russa really wanted people to know he cares about the Earth, publicly voiced his displeasure with people who don’t recycle, then didn’t bother showing up to the group highway clean-up.
As far as I’m concerned, what happened is between Mercedes and Astudillo. Let them handle it. But for La Russa to hoist himself up as some sort of martyr for old-school baseball is nothing but grandstanding. And I don’t think he needs to be that involved.
Just like I don’t think the mayor of New York City needs to get involved in calling out Trae Young for hurting the feelings of Knicks fans by drilling a game-winning dagger and then posturing to and sharing some greetings with the crowd of New Yorkers whom I’m sure did nothing to provoke such a response.
And I’m a bit late on this, but an honorable mention “Grinds My Gears” award goes to the folks at Forest Ridge Golf Club in Broken Arrow, who canceled the rest of the Class 6A boys state golf championship with a round to go due to rain, rather than waiting for a day, or even a couple of hours. After those young men got their 2020 season taken away, this is how their following year ends?
But that’s another column for another time.