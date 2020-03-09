Wheels are in motion and it’s time to hit the track because the 580 RollerGirls return to hometown action Saturday night.
The RollerGirls, 0-1 for the season, will host the Rockin’ City Hidden Tracks squad from Round Rock, Texas, at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the bout begins at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Military and student ID holders receive a $2 discount. Kids 10 and under get in free.
580 fell in its first bout of the season on Feb. 22. The team traveled with a short roster of nine skaters to Kansas City, Kans., to battle the KC Roller Warriors. The RollerGirls lost 261 to 102.
The Women’s Flat Track Derby Association has 580 ranked 317 out of 366 teams from across the globe in its February rankings.
The RollerGirls are also readying to host the 2nd Annual Unicorn Run through Elmer Thomas Park. The 1 mile fun run will begin at 9 a.m. April 18, followed by the 5K at 9:30 a.m.
Registration and check-in will be from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on race day. There you will receive your shirt and bib and medals will be handed out at the finish line.
Proceeds raised from the event go to support the non-profit, volunteer team.
To find out more, including information about how to become a skater, official or volunteer, go to the team’s Facebook page or the team’s website: www.580rollergirls.com.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.