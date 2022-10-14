When the COVID-19 pandemic first reared its head in late-2019, one of the first affected were Lawton’s 580 RollerGirls roller derby squad.
Safety precautions and concerns put the stop to the scheduled season. No one expected it would be three years before this all-volunteer squad of skaters would return to the local rink.
But this Sunday, the RollerGirls are making their return according to Marie Pihullic.
Under the moniker of Molly Meet Yer Maker, Pihulic and her teammates will be joined Sunday for a mash-up bout featuring skaters from Oklahoma and Texas.
The bout begins at 4 p.m at the roller rink at McMahom Memorial Skate Park, Southwest 38th Street and Lee. Admission is free. Local pop-punk band Senseless will perform at 3:30 p.m.
“We just ask the community to come out and support 580 RollerGirls with donations or by buying some merchandise,” Pihulic said. “The team has been working hard to get things rolling and we’re happy to be back on the track.”
Team captain Brittany Katvala, a.k.a. Hell’Ann Agony, is anxious for people to return to watch the flat track derby action.
“It will be fun for the whole family,” she said. “Make sure to bring a chair because it’s outside seating.”
Team coach Brandi “Half-Pint” Smith has been a part of the 580 RollerGirls since its inception in 2010. She said it’s been an effort to keep enough participants together to field a team. At the time play halted in 2019, the RollerGirls were among the ranked teams in the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA). These skaters have worked to keep their momentum going, however.
“The last two years have been hard on the 580 RollerGirls as a team,” she said. “We have struggled keeping a team together because of COVID, but during that time we have been sticking it out and stayed skating and doing workouts together. “
The sisterhood of skaters has kept wheels in motion. Smith said the team’s sisters in the South Central Roller Girls have allowed the local skaters to get time on the track.
Replenishing numbers has been tough as former team members have moved on or retired from the competition. Since the WFTDA allowed teams to begin skating again, Smith said a “pretty amazing” turnout for recruitment has allowed some veterans to return, along with a “few freshies” who are looking for that taste of sisterly competition.
Smith said eyes are focused to 2023.
“We are looking forward to this next season,” she said.
Pihulic said the coach and captain have kept the team running and “they are the reason we have momentum to come back and play in the community.”
Katvala said the reason is simply for the love of the sport. She’s anxious for new fans to discover that love this Sunday. Maybe the next generation of skaters will catch the spark like these veterans.
“I’m ecstatic for this game to come back to Lawton,” she said. “I want to share my love of derby with the world.”