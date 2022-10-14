Return to the track

580 RollerGirl Brittany “Hell’N Agony” Katvala (in purple) takes out a Mo-Kan jammer during the team’s last home bout in 2019. A Sunday afternoon mash-up bout is hoped to kick off a new era for the team and sport.

 Scott Rains/staff

When the COVID-19 pandemic first reared its head in late-2019, one of the first affected were Lawton’s 580 RollerGirls roller derby squad.

Safety precautions and concerns put the stop to the scheduled season. No one expected it would be three years before this all-volunteer squad of skaters would return to the local rink.

