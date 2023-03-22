Busting out of the jam

580 RollerGirl jammer Devon Wigle, a.k.a. Running Scarred makes her move past Thunder Alley blocker and former 580 RollerGirl Ellen Lechel, a.k.a. Elle Beau Macaroni, during roller derby action Saturday night at the Great Plains Coliseum.

 Scott Rains/staff

It didn’t take long to know Saturday night that Lawton’s 580 RollerGirls were back on track after seasons away from the flat track.

Hosting its first home bout in three years, the RollerGirls took down the Oklahoma City Tornado Alley team by a decisive 244 to 126 score in some heavy hitting roller derby action.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you