It didn’t take long to know Saturday night that Lawton’s 580 RollerGirls were back on track after seasons away from the flat track.
Hosting its first home bout in three years, the RollerGirls took down the Oklahoma City Tornado Alley team by a decisive 244 to 126 score in some heavy hitting roller derby action.
The home squad held a 134 to 72 lead going into the half. They wouldn’t let up during a physical second half that saw a lot of bodies hitting the flat track floor of the Great Plains Coliseum.
Marie Pihulic, a.k.a. Molly Meet Your Maker, led the RollerGirls by scoring 150 points, followed by Meggie Kelsey, a.k.a. Sugar Bullet’s 77 points.
The 580’s MVP Jammer went to Kelsey while MVP Blocker honors went to Devon Wigle, a.k.a. Running Scarred.
Wigle is leaving 580 RollerGirls in June due to the next duty assignment for her Army family. She proved a double-threat as not just a blocker but jammer on Saturday night. It was a great homecoming before leaving, she said.
“Roller derby has been the one consistent for me as an Army spouse,” she said. “Roller derby is everywhere so I join up wherever we’re stationed. This is my second time playing on the 580 RollerGirls so it’s nice to come back and see familiar faces.”
Taking her cues from Wigle, Chyne Morris, a.k.a. Storm ChaseHer, is hoping to fill those same double-threat skates as a “blammer” (blocker and jammer). She said Saturday’s bout pushed her limits and has her ready for more.
“It was amazing,” she said. “It made me feel really strong to be able to jam so much in the game. And the crowd was hyped up and that’s what made me want to push through and give them a show.”
In the end, it wasn’t about the self but about the team, according to Morris.
“I’m most proud of how we worked together as a team,” she said. “We communicated well and let each other know where there was a hole and we had great track awareness and that helped us have a strong wall.”
Now 1-0 for the season, the 580 RollerGirls’ next bout will be a home one at the Coliseum as they host the Alamo City Rollergirls.