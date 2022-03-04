WASHINGTON — Kray Rogers might not be a name Southwest Oklahoma basketball fans knew before Thursday. But after he scored 22 points and led Fort Cobb-Broxton to a 51-45 victory over No. 1 seed Mt. View-Gotebo in the Class B state quarterfinals, you can bet he won’t surprise anyone in the future.
All Rogers did in the final quarter was hit 11-of-14 free throws, he handled the fierce defense of the Tigers and he played tough defense himself when the Mustangs were trying to control the hot shooters that head coach Landon Scales puts on the floor for Mt. View-Gotebo.
“We hired his mom to help with the girls, that’s how he ended up here,” Fort Cobb-Broxton coach Scott Hines said. “He’s really helped us. He had a chipped bone and we were trying to let him ease into it slowly. But it’s that time of the year.”
The Mustangs have to turn right around and play Roff — who finished the season ranked No. 1 in Class B — today at noon at the State Fairgrounds Arena. Roff beat Stringtown, 55-40, in Thursday’s first game.
But the crowd really swelled for the feature matchup of the two towns that are just 15 or so miles apart. And, the Mustangs had lost to the Tigers earlier in the season so fans on both sides were pumped. But things started to change in the third quarter when FCB managed a 14-6 scoring advantage and it was the defense that turned the tide.
“They have the big kid (6-9 post Skyler Kimberlin) and the first time we played the Blayke (Nunn) struggled to handle him,” Hines said. “We watched a great deal of video and showed him what he needed to do because it was all about positioning. I though Blayke did a much better job and that was important.”
Kimberlin managed just seven points, well below his average and when the long-range shots didn’t fall, the Tigers scrambled to fine points.
“I think our defense was the key,” Hines said. “We forced them to take some shots they didn’t normally want to take. I thought in addition we handled their pressure pretty well. At least we did until late in the game.”
The Mustangs had stretched their lead to 16 at one point, 41-25, with 5:38 remaining and the margin was 14 at 48-34 before the Tigers mounted a late comeback. It was even tighter at 48-42 after Dalton Belcher drilled a trey.
But he missed on his next long bomb and this time the Mustangs rebounded and got the ball to Rogers who drilled two free throws for a 50-42 cushion with 38 seconds remaining.
The Mustangs then proceeded to miss three straight free throws but each time the Tigers were unable to counter and Cobb was finally able to escape with the upset win.
The Mustangs had great balance as Nunn scored eight, Ian Taylor nine, Jaxson Willits seven and Simeon Collins five. D. Belcher wound up with 16 to lead the Tigers.
The first half seemed more indicative of two newcomers to the state tournament as both clubs committed turnovers, missed free throws and took shots that were not part of the recipe for success in the past.
The teams combined to launch just 15 total shots in the first quarter which saw the Tigers build a 10-7 lead thanks to good shooting from D.Belcher who hit a pair of buckets—one a 3-pointer—in the opening quarter. He warmed up even more in the second, hitting a pair of treys but it wasn’t enough to offset the balance of the Mustangs.
The Mustangs were able to run some great offensive sets that got the ball in the hands of Taylor who wound up with six first-half points, two of those on great interior passes from Willits and Nunn. The key stretch for the Mustangs came when Taylor scored on a feed from Willits and even though Taylor missed the free throw, Nunn got the Collins got the rebound and eventually found Willits for a layup and an 18-13 lead. The Tigers got a long trey from Belcher but it wasn’t enough to wrest the halftime lead.