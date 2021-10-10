OKLAHOMA CITY — Fort Cobb-Broxton’s young baseball team made a strong playoff run but No. 1 Roff struck for five runs in the top of the seventh to pull out a 12-7 victory Saturday in the Class B State Fall Baseball championship game at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in downtown Oklahoma City.
The Mustangs had lost five starting seniors from their spring state championship team and this young bunch got a rude awakening to start the fall season.
“I didn’t change our schedule, we played those same tough teams we’ve been playing and at one point we were 1-5,” head coach Dale Bellamy said. “It took us to mid-season to finally get back to .500 but as these freshmen and sophomores got more reps we started to get better. That adversity through those first few games made us grow up.
“We have just one senior starter in Drew Woods but these younger kids stepping in and filling key roles is what allowed us to make it to the state meet and then to the finals.”
Cobb beat Leedey, 7-5, in the opener, then routed Glencoe, 12-4 to reach the title game.
“We started Jackson (junior Willits) and the plan was to go with him for two or three innings, but he had some long innings there early and that upset our pitching plan,” Bellamy said. “We brought in a side-arm sophomore (Blaine Davis) and our goal was to throw some off-speed stuff at them and then come back with Jackson.”
The Mustangs were in the game, trailing 7-5, entering the seventh when Roff put a five-spot on the board to seal the outcome.
“Blaine had thrown on Thursday and he was working on his fourth inning today and things just kinda snow-balled on us there in the seventh,” Bellamy said. “I was sure proud of these kids for coming back from that bad start to make it to the finals.”
Blaine Bellamy led the Cobb offense with three hits while Willits added two hits and Blake Nunn, Brody DeVaughn and Davis all registered one hit.
“Our goal is to work on developing more pitching and just keep getting these younger kids more reps,” Bellamy said looking ahead to spring ball. We just need to keep working to get better.”