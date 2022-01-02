GLENDALE, Ariz. — When Oklahoma State University learned that defensive coordinator Jim Knowles had packed up his office and left Stillwater after originally saying he’d be around to coach the defense in the Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame, it opened the door for much debate as to just who would be running the defense when the whistle blew Saturday.
Head coach Mike Gundy added to the suspense by joking that linebacker Malcolm Rodriquez knows the schemes so well he might make the calls.
Well, the OSU defense sure didn’t look like anyone was making the right calls in the first half, as the Irish gashed the Cowboys for 342 passing yards and four touchdowns, while building a three-touchdown lead at one point.
But the offense finally found its groove late in the first half to set the stage for an impressive 37-35 victory. And when the game was on the line, it was Rodriguez who came up with a huge interception that allowed the OSU defense to dodge another Irish scoring threat and put this one in the books.
“The biggest play in the game was that sack where Brock Martin got in there and got their quarterback down,” Gundy said. “That sack forced them into rushing things and that’s when Malcolm got that interception which was huge.”
However, even after Rodriguez got his interception with 6:35 remaining in the game, the work of that unit wasn’t completed as OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders fumbled the ball at the ND 11 with 3:07 remaining, opening the door for the Irish to make things interesting.
But the OSU defense slammed the door on four straight ND passing plays and OSU’s offense got another chance to seal the outcome. This time, Jaylen Warren got the call three straight times and while he couldn’t get the ball in the end zone, he did set up Tanner Brown for a 25-yard field goal to push the lead to 37-28 with 2:16 remaining and the large throng of OSU fans started to celebrate.
The Irish were able to march downfield and score as OSU went to a prevent defense, but when Jason Taylor recovered the onside kick, the game was in the books, the history books to be exact because Saturday’s comeback from 21 points down is the largest comeback in OSU football history.
Rodriguez was clearly the Defensive MVP and Sanders, after a shaky start, settled down and was named the Offensive MVP for leading the comeback that saw him complete 34-of-51 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns.
One of the biggest drives of the game for the OSU offense came late in the first half after the Irish had scored to make it 28-7 with 1:16 remaining in the half.
But Sanders and the offense needed just four plays to drive 75 yards to score in a mere 39 seconds. The payoff came when Sanders hit Tay Martin on a 9-yard bullet just inside the back of the end zone. That salvaged Martin’s pride as he had earlier dropped two passes that were right in his hands.
That late score meant even more as the Cowboys walked off the field at halftime, knowing they would get the ball to start the third quarter. This time Sanders led OSU 87 yards on 12 plays and that march took just 4:04 and the outnumbered Irish fans started squirming in their seats.
“That was a huge score there at the end of the first half,” Gundy said. “Their length up front caused us some problems in the first half. But we get that score, then our coaches made some great adjustments at halftime. I told our guys we needed to come out and compete.”
While the defense struggled early, Gundy wasn’t going to blame it on anything in particular.
“We struggled in the first half but it wasn’t about communication,” he said. “Give some credit to Notre Dame; they had a great script of 15 plays and their concepts caught us in some situations that hurt us. But I could hear my defensive coaches working together to get the calls made and do it just as I hoped it would work.”
Clearly, Gundy was thinking into the future as he visited with the media after the big win.
“To me this is the biggest win in the history of the school,” Gundy said. “This was against Notre Dame and they are No. 5 and everyone knows that program and for us to have the biggest comeback in school history and beat a program with the stature of Notre Dame, this is huge for our program.
“Our logo is now known coast to coast. I think we are poised to do something special,” Gundy said. “I am very proud of everyone involved. We have good people in place and now we’re going to try and take this thing to the next level. I’m so proud of our players and coaches and all these fans who made this trip with us. It’s just been a special week for everyone in our program and this is just another step in this process to keep building this program.”