Professional rodeo is like many sports, businesses or even the household financial numbers we peruse during the course of our lives.
As the Lawton Rangers prepare for their 83rd Annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned event sponsored by the Hilliary Family, numbers are passing in front of the eyes of the various committee members as they go about their jobs as the pace quickens just days before the opening performance on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at the LO Ranch Arena, east of Lawton.
Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. each night and the Rangers have kept their popular schedule intact, starting with the “$5 carload night” for the Aug. 11 performance. The Rangers will also have 2-for-1 admission and celebrate Pink Night on Thursday, Aug. 12 where $1 from each ticket sold will go to help the Leah Fitch Cancer Center at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Friday, Aug. 13 will be Military Night where the Army will be featured in the opening ceremonies and it is hoped that Fort Sill trainees will once again be permitted to attend that performance. And on Saturday, Aug. 14, it will be championship night where the top times and scores will be confirmed and contestants will start getting checks from the purse that should be well beyond $150,000, the number most of the contestants seek out as they plan where they will be entering during the critical month of August.
That huge purse will include $10,000 added money in each of the seven rodeo events. The events, with number of entries in each, are as follows: Bareback bronc riding (34), team roping (52 teams), steer wrestling 67), saddle bronc riding (46), tie-down roping (84), women’s barrel racing (96) and bull riding (58). Those numbers will fluctuate as there is a re-entry period which could draw more contestants, but there may also be others who drop out with injuries or if they have schedule conflicts with three other major rodeos being conducted at the same time.
For Rangers Rodeo fans, there are important numbers they are wanting to view, like the $12 price for advance tickets. Those advance tickets are now available at the following locations: Crutcher’s for the West, all Lawton EZ-GO locations, Atwood’s, T.H. Rogers Lumber in Fletcher, and Adventure Travel’s location in the Fort Sill Welcome Center. Tickets at the gate on Thursday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Aug. 13 will be $15 and on Saturday tickets at the gate will be $20. Tickets for kids ages 6 to 12 are $5 and children under 6 are admitted free.
The contestants in the rough-stock events will be tested by stock from the primary contractor, Beutler and Son Rodeo Company of Elk City, while there could be stock from two sub-contractors including bulls from Powder River/DH Page and broncs from Sammy Andrews. After the stock draw is completed by the PRCA’s PROCOM computers, the official day sheets will be released with the schedule of contestants and the stock they have been assigned.
While most of the numbers listed above are very meaningful, there are other numbers that may look less than impressive until you take a closer look. You only have to view the bareback bronc riding entry list to understand what many rodeos are facing in recent years.
Over the past decade, bareback bronc riding numbers have dropped to concerning levels and even though the PRCA and the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association have been working hard to recruit, train and retain young competitors, it remains a concern for the majority of rodeo committees, including the Lawton Rangers.
When the initial entry lists for the Rangers Rodeo were announced on July 19, there were just 34 bareback riders on the printout. While that is the lowest the Rangers have seen in several years, that figure is in line with many other rodeos around the PRCA. While the major rodeos such at Calgary Stampede, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Dodge City and some other large events are getting bigger numbers in bareback riding, the majority of mid-size and smaller rodeos are getting just enough to give fans a small taste of that event, which takes a heavy toll on the shoulders and elbows of the cowboys.
But once we started looking at the names on that list the outlook improved immediately. That list of 34 bareback contestants includes 18 of the Top 25 in the world standings, including 9 of the top 10. Three-time world champion and the current leader in the world standings, Tim O’Connell, tops the list, however, there are many challengers listed including No. 2 Tilden Hooper, No. 3 Caleb Bennett, No. 5 Kaycee Field, a five-time world champion, No. 6 Garrett Shadbolt, No. 7 Jess Pope, No. 8 Cole Reiner, No. 9 Richmond Champion, and No. 10 Tanner Aus are all entering in the Rangers Rodeo.
The list doesn’t stop there as 15-time National Finals qualifier Will Lowe is in the field and he’s had a great deal of success in Lawton including titles in 2002 and 2015. Plus, the great Canadian champion Orin Larsen, currently No. 13 in the world standings, is scheduled to compete in Lawton.
All of those bareback riders will be anxiously waiting to see if they draw the 2019 Bareback Horse of the Year, Killer Bee, but the Beutler herd includes several other top National Finals Rodeo broncs and that is the critical factor as the contestants determine just which rodeos they will make during the month of August.