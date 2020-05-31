Rodeo isn’t often considered a team sport, however, thanks to an amazing spirit of cooperation, Lawton will host the Liberty National Bank Xtreme Bulls Classic Friday and Saturday and the contestants will finally have a chance to hear the roar of fans once again.
The excitement began to build a week ago when more than 110 of the best bull riders in the world scrambled to enter the rich event that will be one of the top bull riding competitions conducted under the sanction of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports at all levels.
The competition has been moved to the LO Ranch Arena east of Lawton to offer fans more room to social distance and with top contestants scheduled both nights, fans have two opportunities to get out and enjoy live professional rodeo competition.
Opening ceremonies begin each night at 7:30 p.m., followed by the non-stop bull riding action.
“Like all sports, our industry has tried to follow the right path back to competition and we feel good about the steps we’ve taken to make this event safe for all those involved,” ‘Mo Betta Rodeo Company owner Maury Tate said.
“Everyone has been very supportive from the Lawton Rangers to our great sponsors and local and county officials. Obviously moving to the LO Ranch Arena gives us a great deal of room that will allow fans to spread out and social distance. We’re also encouraging fans to wear masks, a bandana or some face covering to give them an extra level of protection.
“The Rangers have been working to get their great facility ready and we appreciate their efforts.”
Of course, the sponsors made this all possible by sticking by the side of Tate and Frontier Rodeo Company, the two stock contractors that hatched the idea four years ago.
“Mark Henry and the great people at Liberty National Bank never wavered and their major sponsorship is why we landed four former world champions and so many other top riders,” Tate said. “Crutcher’s Western Wear, Fort Sill-Apache Hotel/Casino, Billingsley Ford, Miller Beer and the Lawton Chamber of Commerce are major sponsors as well and they’ve been all in to help make this possible.”
Those sponsors should push the purse to more than $25,000 according to Tate.
“By the time you add the entry fees, the total purse should be around $25,000, which should mean the top finishers will get a really good check,” Tate said. “These guys are desperate to get going and win some money because we’ve lost so many big rodeos that now even $1,000 is going to be an important check for these guys.
“There won’t be as many of those big payoffs, so you are going to see guys grinding and trying to pick up a check whenever they can.”
That’s why most of the best riders in both the PBR and PRCA will be coming to Lawton.
“We got Cooper Davis, a former PBR world champion and we have three former PRCA world champions coming—Sage Kimzey, J.W. Harris and Shane Proctor.”
But as has been the case in recent years, young stars have picked up some good checks in recent years at this event.
“I tell you one good young rider who is entered is Chauk Dees,” Tate said. “He won Lawton last year and has become a really big threat whenever he gets on a bull. His family has been in the rodeo business for years, so he knows bulls and he knows what it takes to win. He will bring a big group of fans.”
Of course, the bulls are a big part of the show and Tate’s herd and the Frontier pens are full of top buckers.
“I’ve got all my Finals (Wrangler National Finals Rodeo) bulls like Payday, Earl and Tequila Night but I also have a young bull named Sand Hills that I think is going to be a force this year. He’s a 5-year-old bull who is a brother to Slick Hills, which I sold and has gone to the PBR Finals.”
Tate has brought back the best bullfighters to make sure the contestants can escape without getting roughed up by some of the best bulls in professional rodeo.
“Dusty Tuckness, Matt Justice and Chuck Swisher are all great bullfighters and with this peen of bulls, you need the best in the arena,” Tate said. “We also have Cody Sosbee back as the barrelman and he’s earned several trips to the Finals too.”
Tate said he’s heard from many contestants and they’re eager to get back to action.
“These riders, the bulls, contractors; everyone has a case of cabin fever,” Tate said. “We think this will be a good step in moving our industry forward because there has been a great deal of indecision at some levels and now, we’re seeing more and more positive signs that our sport is starting to bounce back.”
The PRCA will conduct the stock draw either Monday or Tuesday and that’s when the matchups will be learned and we all start looking forward to the return of sports in Lawton.