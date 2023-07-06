Stetson time

Stetson Wright, shown in this file photo, caused a slight stir earlier this week by throwing out an 86 score and taking a re-ride. It didn’t work out and he failed to place but he said his goal was always to win first and he was happy with his decision.

 Courtesy PRCA

If you happen to be one of the many rodeo fans in Southwest Oklahoma you may be scratching your head if you happened to see what the great Stetson Wright did the other night at the Mandan Rodeo in North Dakota.

Social media went wild when the young man who is dominating the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association scored an 86 on a great bull and appeared to be ready to take second-place money at the time.

