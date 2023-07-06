If you happen to be one of the many rodeo fans in Southwest Oklahoma you may be scratching your head if you happened to see what the great Stetson Wright did the other night at the Mandan Rodeo in North Dakota.
Social media went wild when the young man who is dominating the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association scored an 86 on a great bull and appeared to be ready to take second-place money at the time.
The bull Dr. Campbell from the Dakota Rodeo Company got about as high off the ground with all four hooves as this writer has ever witnessed. However, during the amazing ride the bull stumbled and went to his front knees and fans could immediately see an orange flag fly in from one of the judge’s, signifying that Wright had a re-ride option.
It didn’t take the young standout long to ask for the re-ride, much to the surprise of the announcers and some rodeo fans across the county.
Well, the move didn’t work out and Wright failed to ride the same bull a second time and he lost a big paycheck, probably $3,500 or so. Ky Hamilton continued his winning ways with an 88.5 on Dakota Rodeo’s Sun Country. Jestyn Wooward was second at 87 and Wright would have won third just in front of Trey Kimzey and Maverick Potter, both with 85.5 scores.
Wright took to Facebook to let his fans know why he gave up the great ride.
“For everyone that has reached out to me tonight telling me I made a mistake on taking a reride when I was 86 points, and taking it off the board because of my ego and whatever else everyone has said,” he posted.
“I appreciate you guys for supporting me and this isn’t me saying you’re wrong or right. Hindsight is 2020. But when I show up to a rodeo I never show up to be 2nd place. I don’t take re-rides because of my ego or because I think fans like it. I do it because to be the best you can’t let any opportunity go to waste. Tonight like many nights before I take re-rides.
“I am fully confident in my riding ability and I feel I can win every day. Today didn’t go as planned but when I walk out of every arena I like to be able to look myself in the mirror and know I did everything in my power to be the best. Every rodeo I try and leave everything I got in that arena. that’s what I signed up for.
“I chose to take rerides because I wanna be the best cowboy there’s ever been . . .the way I go about it works more than it doesn’t. Also where I’m sitting in the world isn’t a spot where you play it safe. I don’t go about anything safe. Especially when I’m No. 2.”
Well, just hours after posting those comments, Wright had earned just enough to bypass Ky Hamilton for the bull riding lead with earnings of $151,640.28, compared to Hamilton’s $150,327.84, just a lead of $1,313. If he can hang onto the lead through the rest of the season and through the National Finals Rodeo he could take his third bull riding world title.
Obviously nobody is worried about Wright’s ability to win his seventh All-Around World title since he has already earned $227,881.88, leaving behind unknown Brushton Minton with earnings of $92,253.25.
And, he is $30,000 and closing on Sage Newman in the saddle bronc riding.
While there have been reports of negative comments, the 250 or so on his Facebook page with the post of the first ride were all very supportive.
This from rodeo fan Marlene Wade said, “Stetson, my dad told me early in my professional career to never let an opportunity go by and I remembered those words of wisdom through a span of 47 years in my banking career. You do what is right for you. I admire you as a young professional and you are setting the bar high. It will make everyone a better competitor.”
For the most part, the negative posts were eliminated when rodeo fans slammed them, however, this could have gone really bad if he had been injured again. Remember, he missed a few rodeos early this season with a broken ankle but kept competing for the most part and hasn’t seemed to be affected much.
Now, this writer would wager that 95 percent of bull riders would have not opted to take that re-ride because with the ever-improving quality of bucking bulls, you are seeing fewer and fewer qualified rides in many bigger rodeos.
Steiner causes stir in PRCA
If rodeo fans have been missing bareback rider Rocker Steiner, there is a good reason for his missing-in-action status.
This writer just happened to see an incident on the Cowboy Channel during the broadcast of the Reno Rodeo as a fight broke out on the platform behind the bucking chutes.
From media reports and pictures from the rodeo, Steiner was unhappy with one of the workers for Rosser Rodeo Company and instigated some action that caused the scuffle.
There are pictures of Steiner being led away in handcuffs escorted by several deputies and rodeo officials.
Steiner had already qualified for the Reno short-go or finals but he was given the boot by the PRCA and the Reno Committee.
AS Far as we’ve been able to tell, Steiner is currently away from the PRCA and his status is in question while legal issues are considered.
And, there have also been alleged reports of him being in a fight at a Nebraska bar a day earlier but some of that information remains sketchy to say the least.
Just hate to see him not being able to control his emotions because he is indeed a talented bronc rider, something the PRCA drastically needs.