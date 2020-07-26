Rodeo fan facts
Where: LO Ranch Arena, four miles east of Lawton on Highway 7 (Lee Blvd.) and one-half mile south of the TV tower.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 5 to Saturday, Aug. 8
Time: 7:30 p.m. nightly with grand entry and opening ceremonies.
Special price night: Wednesday, Aug. 5, Carload night ($5 per car)
Advanced general admission tickets: $12 for adults.
General admission at the gate: $15 (Thursday), $20 (Friday and Saturday)
Events (no of entries): bareback bronc riding (44); saddle bronc riding (49); tie-down roping (115); bull riding (60); steer wrestling (96); team roping (97 teams); barrel racing (152). Total entries: 710.
National sanctioning bodies and affiliations: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA); Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA).
Stock contractor: Beutler and Son Rodeo Company, Elk City, Okla.
Announcer: Charlie Throckmorton, Clebourne, Texas., 19-time National Steer Roping Finals announcer.