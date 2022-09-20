Most football coaches have faced times during their careers when everyone in uniform wants to be a quarterback or running back and when they finally get a taste of offensive action, they long for even more.
When MacArthur faced Lawton High recently, Terrell Roberts was needed to fill in at fullback due to an injury and the senior loved what it felt like to be right in the middle of the action.
“It was a lot of fun and I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I would be glad to do it again if they need me. I was able to get some good blocks and that’s what I was back there for. It was fun. I hadn’t played that position for a long time but it came back to me pretty quickly. Once I got over some nerves, it worked OK.”
Roberts comes by his love of carrying the football from his brother, former Mac running back Isaiah Gray, who was a key part of the offense last year.
“He was the one who made me learn to work hard and get better,” Roberts said. “He was somebody I looked up to even though we were close in age. I even got to wear his No. 4 this year.”
While he would love to be in the backfield again, the priority for Roberts and the defense is to stop Duncan’s offense which gets back its leader, quarterback Kris Kouts Friday when the Highlanders head to Halliburton Stadium for a key 7 p.m. District 5A-1 battle.
“We have seen some video and he’s a good runner,” Roberts said. “We are going to have to get a lot of people around him and make solid tackles. He is strong and that means we have to be firm when we get him and make sure he’s down. He is tough to bring down.”
Roberts has learned the defensive end job with three years of experience.
“It’s all about playing with good technique and not let them get on you,” Roberts said. “You have to be aware of blockers coming from the blind side and you have to make sure when you rush the passer that you don’t go too far upfield and allow them to run under you. I think I’ve had a couple of sacks. I usually line up on the weak side of the offense and that usually means I’m going to have to make sure of the play and then keep the ball inside and protect the edge.”
Roberts has been working but he’s now focused on football.
“I had a job but when football starts it’s sometimes hard to get to work so I’m just trying to focus on football right now,” Roberts said. “I used to not enjoy lifting but now I’m loving it and it’s made me a much better player.”
One thing linemen love to do is eat and in the case of Roberts it’s not a big old steak.
“I’m crazy about Chinese food; hot and spicy chicken,” he said with a huge grin. “There is just something about it that I love. I could eat it every day.”
When it comes to his favorite class in school it’s all about math.
“I have always loved math class,” he said. “I want to go to college and I plan to go even if football doesn’t work out for me at that level. I want to get a degree in business and become an entrepreneur. I’d like to start my own business.”
For now it’s all about football and with the start of district play comes another level of competitive teams.
“I think we can compete with anyone if we just stop making mistakes,” he said. “Everyone is ready for district and we think we have the potential to be good but we have to play together and avoid the mistakes we made against Lawton High.”