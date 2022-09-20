Lifting to improve

MacArthur defensive end Terrell Roberts prepares for the season with a lifting session at the MacArthur weight room. Roberts played fullback last week due to an injury but now he’s focusing on his defensive end job as the Highlanders face Duncan in the 5A-1 district opener.

 Staff

Most football coaches have faced times during their careers when everyone in uniform wants to be a quarterback or running back and when they finally get a taste of offensive action, they long for even more.

When MacArthur faced Lawton High recently, Terrell Roberts was needed to fill in at fullback due to an injury and the senior loved what it felt like to be right in the middle of the action.

Recommended for you