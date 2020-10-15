Keeping a positive attitude while dealing with the normal issues a football team faces during a season is tough enough, but throw in the issues that are compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and it can be downright devastating.
That’s when seniors like Ayden Roberts are needed to try and help the Cache football program stay focused on the topic at hand and make sure all the players are driving toward the same goal.
And, when a team loses two straight district games, that focus can really be challenging and it can often leave players fighting among themselves instead of battling the opponent.
“I think this has been a frustrating week after those last two losses,” Roberts said. “Tuesday was a tough day but today (Wednesday) we had a really good practice and we got a great deal accomplished. I think we will be ready for Thursday’s game.“
Part of the reason everyone is upbeat is that Chickasha is a team that the Bulldogs feel they are capable of beating and it’s a game where most of those who suit up should get a chance to get into the game.
“Chickasha doesn’t have as good a line as the teams we’ve been facing and you can see at times they are undisciplined,” Roberts said. “This is a week where we need to go right out and make good drives and finish those drives with touchdowns. We didn’t finish that long drive last week and it cost us the game. We have to get the ball into the end zone when you move it that way.”
Roberts, who stands 6-2 and weighs 205, isn’t your prototypical offensive tackle so he has to work hard to get the job done.
“I try to use my quickness and good footwork,” he said. “Being a senior helps because I’ve been able to learn a great deal during my time here. It’s also important to keep mentally strong and make sure the younger guys are focused and ready for anything.”
While the Bulldogs are out of school this week for fall break, Roberts is spending time at Lake Lawtonka when he’s not practicing football.
“We have a boat house at Lake Lawtonka and we spend a great deal of time there,” he said. “I love to fish for anything but this year it’s been slow. We caught a few nice fish but we’ve done catch and release because they weren’t very big. We caught more larger fish last year that we wound up eating.”
While a tasty fish filet is a nice meal, Roberts has his favorite dinner and it comes from the kitchen of grandmother Debbie Gomez.
“She makes amazing chicken fried steak with a great batter,” he said. “She covers it with cream gravy that is super. That’s my favorite meal.”
While waiting for dinner, Roberts has been known to pull out his gaming system and play video games.
“I’m into the first-person shooter games like Halo Wars, Call to Duty and War Thunder,” he said. “I’ve actually won some video game competitions. And I’d love to go to college and compete on their E-Team; that is getting to be a pretty big deal.
“I know some colleges are even giving scholarships for their E-Teams. Since I’m, thinking about a career as an IT person or in business managements, that all fits into my plans in college.”
Right now, Roberts and the defense are focused on their plan for Chickasha because it’s time for the defense to make a statement.
“We have to be more focused and tackle better,” he said. “The defensive ends have to do a better job of turning the runners back inside and then we have to have the support to get several guys around the ball and make a tackle. It sounds simple but we have to execute.”