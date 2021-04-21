ELGIN — One day after his team was held to just two hits and committed six fielding errors in a shutout loss to rival Cache, Elgin baseball coach Levi Garrett was obviously looking for improvement in Tuesday’s rematch.
The Owls’ start was ideal, as Garrett saw his team equal the previous night’s hit total in the first inning. And despite still committing a handful of errors, it wouldn’t matter, as the big opening inning and a strong pitching performance by Braeden Moreland allowed Elgin to hold on for a 4-3 win over Cache at Martin Field on Tuesday afternoon.
After keeping Cache quiet in the first inning, Elgin proceeded to quickly load the bases, though only one runner got aboard via base hit. With one out, sophomore Jake Thomas sent a ball deep to right-centerfield, scoring Gage McElhaney and Kolby Henry. When the throw came in from the Cache outfield, Thomas found himself in a rundown between 1st and 2nd base. The Bulldogs believed they had Thomas out as he tried to return to first, but Thomas was ruled to have evaded the tag attempt of Cache first baseman Reid Lyon. Much to the dismay of the visitors, the score was 2-0 and there was still just one out.
Things only got worse for Cache. The very next batter, Josh Reniger, hit an infield grounder, but the throw to first was wild, allowing Reniger to stay aboard and two more runs to score.
With the score 4-0, just one out and only two hits allowed, Cache head coach Michael Fisher emphatically called his infield to the pitcher’s mound for what he called a “Come to Jesus” meeting.
“It’s been a tale of two teams for us most of the season. When we’re able to get after it for the get-go, control the error column, control the strike zone, not make errors, we’re good,” Fisher said. “Today kind of showed the Jekyll and Hyde aspect. I was proud of the way they responded, it’s just poor execution in different areas that can do us in sometimes.”
The Bulldogs did respond in the 3rd, as runners got aboard and were eventually able to score. Gabe Diaz singled home a run, Ian Hodge scored on a wild pitch and Keegan Fink out-hustled a throw from second base for an infield hit that allowed Cache to score its third run of the inning.
Unfortunately for Cache, other rally attempts would fall short. In the 4th, a walk, single and error allowed the Bulldogs to load the bases, but they couldn’t bring any runs home.
The bats were largely quieted by Elgin starter Braeden Moreland, who struck out 11 in six innings of work, allowing just one earned run.
It wasn’t exactly as if Cache had hot bats on Monday, either, as they only managed three hits off Owls starter Gage McElhaney. But one of those three was a triple by Joseph Brown that brought home two runs that helped seal a 4-0 Bulldogs home win. On Tuesday, neither team managed an extra-base hit.
Elgin now sits at 19-10, but more importantly, 7-6 in District 4A-2, regaining its half-game lead on Cache (16-15, 6-6) for fourth place in what is one of the most treacherous districts in the whole state.
“It’s just going to be interesting to see how it all shakes out by Monday,” Fisher said. “Some of the magic numbers are 7 wins in the district. And you’ve got some teams hovering around that. And there’s still some games left to be played.”
After a non-district game a Weatherford on Thursday, Cache plays a double-header at home against district foe Marlow on Saturday. Elgin, meanwhile, had its district finale against Chickasha suspended and is scheduled to play Fletcher on Monday.