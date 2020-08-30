The 2020-2021 bowling season has started and no sooner said than done, we have our first honor score.
Well, technically it is no longer an official honor according to USBC but to our little group, it’s close enough for at least some bowler of the year points.
Starting us off with an 11- in-a-row honor is Tom Rine, bowling the first day of the Entertainers senior league at Thunderbird Lanes last Wednesday afternoon.
Tom’s team had drawn a 1 for the starting lane and their team number this season, so, with the exception of the bowlers in the immediate proximity, it was one of those honors where no one quite knows what is happening until after it happens. (Something that automatic scoring took away from the game in my opinion.)
As the day unfolded, Tom started with games of 175 and 195 before the string of X’s began their journey across the board, next to Tom’s initials in game three.
After the game, Tom said that all he was trying to do was to just make certain that his ball rolled over the target that was working for him. When he did that, he said he struck and he should have had the last one too, according to those who witnessed the last shot.
Tom said that he tugged the ninth one but it carried Brooklyn, otherwise, they were all good shots.
The knees went a little shaky on the final throw but it too was a good hit, just not good enough apparently, leaving a weak 10-pin on the deck, and leaving Tom Rine with a career high game of 299.
Just that close, and another reason USBC should bring back awards for this achievement as we all know, it’s not as easy as it sounds.
Congratulations Tom on your first honor, here’s to many more.
Scheid and Co. Win Trio Bout
Johnnie Scheid, Richard Jacoby and Tony Faustner, a.k.a. Scheid and Co., teamed up some twelve weeks ago and walked away with the Summer Scratch Trio Championship, but it was not an easy task, nor was it a runaway as their victory was by only one point.
Following with a tie for second place was Hardin and Co., Troy Hardin, Dena Hicks and Joe Hicks and team Biscaino and Co., James Biscaino, Troy Campain and Gabby Galloway.
Thunderbird Lanes’ man with the plan, Jerry Hill, put this little league together, allowing bowlers to build their own teams with an average cap of what I recall as being 611.
No one understood this at the time but here we are at the end now and if don’t think this didn’t keep things interesting, there was a four way tie for third place.
Translated that means that on the last night, seven, out of sixteen teams, were bowling for first place! How often does that happen?
High averages in this scratch high roller were Keith Thompson, 229, Mark Hill, 228 and Troy Hardin, 225.
The right handers showed up with James Biscaino at 217 and Johnnie Scheid and Kellan Hill with 215.
League Highlights
On the league front, Kellan Hill’s efforts the last night of the Scratch Trio put him at the top of the honor roll with the week’s only 700 series of 709.
Kellan had games of 227, 269 and 213.
Ben Laird led off with what would be the high game of the night of 279 and Johnnie Scheid tapped out at 697 on games of 245, 235 and 217 for a season closer.
JP Nauman rolled the high series in senior league play of 698 in the Goodtimes on games of 226, 226 and 246 and Dena Hicks led the ladies with a 694 rolled in the His and Hers.
Dena posted games of 265, 225 and 204 on the second week of league play where Terry Justus rolled 287 out of the gate.
No-Tap Colorama News
Steve Lindsay was back on the scene and in full swing putting the first place series together on games of 277, 266 and 278 for 821 scratch and 845 with handicap.
Don Ginter Jr. took second place with 835 and Dave Yett, who rolled the only no-tap 300 of the day, came in third place with 807.
Honorable mention goes to Mike McLester for an 806 that included a 298 closer.
Marianne Hartley extended her reign at the top with the ladies high of 741.
Lindsay, McLester and Yett went one, two and three in scratch singles with series totals of 821, 806 and 765 respectively.
There were a lot of duplicate winners in Mystery Doubles, with big shooters ending up being put together in the blind draw.
Taking first place in both game one and game three was the team of Sue Avis with Steve Lindsay with a low score of 495 in game one and a 559 for first in game three.
Don Ginter Jr. and partner JP Nauman took a second in game one with 482 and a first in game two with 584.
Nauman paid for the odd spot and drew Mike McLester for a second place score of 569 in game two and Dave Yett with Dan Nicar, took second in game three with 557.
Five out of six strike pot tickets were hit but by only two lucky bowlers, JP Nauman who cashed in on three tickets and Sam Bowman who took money on two tickets.
You will be happy to know that both bowlers left half the kitty on at least one of their strike pot attempts.
And again, there were no winners in the Special-Shot challenge feature.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm. This event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages age 50 and above.
What’s Happening?
If you are looking for a fun and totally different tournament, Carl Christman is running the Fourth Annual Knights of Columbus Mixed Game Doubles Tournament at Thunderbird Lanes.
The event will be held September 5th and 6th with squad times on Saturday at 2pm and 6pm and on Sunday at 11am and 2:30pm.
The tournament will consist of six different games 1) 9-pin no-tap, 2) “Head Pin” (One ball), 3) Baker (alternating frames), 4) Best Ball, 5) Scotch (alternating actual balls thrown) and finally a real game of 10-pin bowling.
Different formats feature different handicaps. Payoff will be one place for every five entries.
Entries are available at Thunderbird Lanes. Cost is $70 per team.
There will be door prize drawings, 50/50 raffles and bowling ball raffles. All proceeds go the Knights of Columbus organization for their many charitable causes.
This is a lot of fun and for a good cause.