MEERS — It certainly didn’t feel like Memorial Day weekend as the bicycles lined up outside the Meers Fire Station on Saturday, not weather-wise, at least.
With temperatures hovering around 70 degrees and steady winds from the south-southeast at 15 miles per hour, you could have been forgiven for thinking it was the last weekend of September rather than the final Saturday of May.
Otherwise, it felt like just about each of the previous 31 editions of the Tour de Meers, the annual bicycle ride benefitting the Meers Volunteer Fire Department that brings in riders from not just Southwest Oklahoma, but also from the Oklahoma City metro, the Tulsa area, Wichita Falls, Dallas-Fort Worth and more to participate in one of four distances (10, 22, 36 and 60 miles).
And as expected, the number of riders was substantial, with 529 riders registering for Saturday morning’s ride around and near the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. And while that didn’t top last year’s record of 633 riders, it did top the previous high set in 2019.
It was a blend of all types of riders with various levels of experience at the Tour de Meers. There were families featuring young children, as well as riders well into their 6th and 7th decades, sporting beards as greyish white as the morning sky over the Wichita Mountains. For some, it was their first Tour de Meers, while others have been making the pilgrimage every Memorial Day weekend for a decade or more.
Mike Geralds said he’s been riding the event consistently since 2016. Meanwhile, friend and fellow rider Laken Miller said he had only ever done the Tour one other time, about 11 years prior, as scheduling conflicts normally got in the way.
“I’m in the farming business, so this time of year is usually pretty busy and I haven’t been able to come” Geralds said. “This year, the timing just worked out.”
The hills, plus the winds, made for a sometimes rough ride, until riders inevitably were traveling with the breeze.
“It was a good ride. The wind (stunk), until it was at your back, then you’re fine,” Starla Flud of Lawton said.
But other than that, the weather stayed fair, there were limited number of incidents involving flat tires or wipe-outs. And whenever there was an issue, the phone of ride co-director Cindy Zelbst was sure to ring. The woman who said she spends most of her spare time doing work to help the fire department said the ride-planning process really gets “hot and heavy” in January, when ride organizers get mailing lists to the company that does the ride’s reminder postcards. Zelbst said the next step is rounding up volunteers, which is no easy feat for this event.
“It takes about 100 volunteers to make this event work,” Zelbst said. “We had 20 for registration, probably 25 out between parking and intersections, there’s our flaggers in cars and trucks, making sure riders are safe and there’s people at the rest stops. Plus, we have volunteers from the Pecan Creek and Wichita Mountains Estates Volunteer Fire Departments, plus some from the sheriff’s department.
“We truly could not do this without our volunteers, it is a volunteer-driven event.”
While the four routes have stayed relatively the same for years, the ride has seen its share of changes, and will surely continue to evolve as the years go on. One option that is being weighed would cater to the growing interest in mountain biking.
“We’ve had a huge request for a gravel route,” Zelbst said. “So that’s something that, this upcoming year, for 2023, we’ll seriously consider. Mountain biking has become such a thing and there’s so many mountain biking opportunities in this area.”
The area is also home to plenty of mountains, trees, wildlife and unfettered nature that make it a yearly attraction that’s sure to only get bigger.
“It’s a real pretty ride,” Geralds said. “Maybe the prettiest ride I’ve done, and one of the best rides, period, in Oklahoma.”