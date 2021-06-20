FORT SILL — Just as they had before, hundreds of cyclists, both dedicated and casual, made their way to Fort Sill on Saturday for a beautiful bike ride through the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and other scenic parts of the area.
The Friends of the Trail once again helped put on the Tour of the Wichitas, and with relatively good weather and an excellent turnout, it felt just like years past.
Well, past years that weren’t last year.
After COVID-19 canceled the 2020 Tour of the Wichitas, more than 500 riders gathered for Saturday’s event, which offered four different routes so riders could choose what distance they wanted to ride based on their preference and skill level (10, 26, 40 and 63 miles).
Friends of the Trail board member Richard Rogalski said the turnout was similar to the one the race had in 2019, and was better than in 2018. And although the temperatures reached 97 degrees later in the day, the rides started early enough that the weather was mostly pleasant.
“Today would be considered a great weather day for this time of year in Southwest Oklahoma,” Rogalski said. “It was clear and for most of the day the wind was very light. Riders in this area see the conditions and the terrain as part of the challenge. It did get very hot as the day progressed, and we did have several riders that felt the ride and the heat were too much for them and chose to have our ride support drive them back to the start.”