Braden Richardson is one of many young bull riding stars waiting for their big opportunity. And on Saturday, the Texas cowboy got that chance aboard Frontier Rodeo Company’s Magic Trick as he earned an 87.5 score, just enough to land him the title in the Liberty National Bank Xtreme Bulls Classic at the LO Ranch Arena.
While 61 contestants had their chance on Friday, the best effort from the opening performance was an 87 by Jeston Mead. That left plenty of room at the top to get good check and Richardson made the most Saturday, just getting enough points to slide into the championship.
That ride earned Richardson $5,781 and quickly put him into contention for a berth in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. He climbed all the way to 20th in the world standings and gives him some momentum heading into the busy Fourth of July period.
“Getting a win like this makes me feel good, especially coming off the COVID-19,” said Richardson, 25. “This was my first PRCA rodeo back, and it felt great to get the win.”
In mid-March, the COVID-19 pandemic halted rodeos, which have been returning on a limited basis since May 22.
“I had never been on that bull before,” Richardson said. “He was young, and I had a good ride on him. He jumped out of there real far and came around to the right and was smooth after that. He gave me some trouble there at the end. I wish I would have been able to finish him a little better, but I was excited when I made the whistle. I felt like I had a good ride.”
While Richardson was the big winner in the arena, promoter Maury Tate said the real winners were the groups that made the event possible and the fans who turned out both nights to watch the action.
Friday’s performance included 60 contestants and the crowd, which included Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, witnessed more than two hours of non-stop action.
“The crowd was just great and I think they all left thinking they got their money’s worth,” the Apache stock contractor said. “From our standpoint (Tate and Frontier Rodeo Company) this wasn’t tough for us to arrange but these other groups like the Lawton Rangers and the sponsors, did an amazing job making this possible.
“The radio stations, the TV station and the newspaper helped us get the word out and the Rangers got out there and worked hard to rush and get the facility ready in just a couple of weeks. We had to get tickets printed and get them out to sale and that’s where Crutchers really helped us.”
Tate said the sponsors were so important, especially in this COVID-19 world.
“It would have been easy for sponsors to sit back and wait to see what would happen in these crazy times,” he said. “But Mark Henry and the people at Liberty National Bank, Miller Beer, Crutcher’s, Fort Sill-Apache Casino, Billingsley Ford and the Lawton Chamber of Commerce; all of those sponsors said they were on board and eager to help make this event possible and they all did just that. We had to rush to put it together and all those sponsors bent over backwards to do whatever needed to be done to make it a success.”
Fans who showed up Friday for that long session got to see some good rides, including that of Mead, who rode Frontier Rodeo’s Whiskey for an 87, good enough for second. He walked away with a good check as well, pocketing $4,432.
Ky Hamilton was third with an 86 aboard Frontier’s Bogota, earning him $3,276. The Australian cowboy aided his cause as he moved to No. 4 in the world standings with earnings of $54,066.54.
Daniel Keeping was fourth with an 85.5 that earned him $2,120. He rode Surrender from the Frontier herd. Fifth was Dustin Bouquet who has been a consistent winner in this event, placing second two years ago en route to his first National Finals Rodeo qualification.
Bouquet was able to earn $1,349 for his effort that helped him gain ground on current world standings leader Sage Kimzey. Kimzey was entered in the local event but turned out, still leaving him as the world standings leader with $68,462.71 while Bouquet climbed to $61,974 after his fifth-place effort Friday night.
The purse for the Liberty Bank Xtreme Bulls Classic wound up at $19,270, an increase from last year’s event.