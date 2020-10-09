In one afternoon, Eisenhower softball ran the gamut of emotions.
From confidence and joy to disappointment and doubt.
But in the end, there was nothing but pure elation and a feeling that Ike softball has had trouble attaining for years: validation.
After allowing Guthrie to score 7 runs in an inning in an 11-9 loss that forced a winner-take-all game, the Eagles' bats woke up and put up 10 runs in the first inning of Game 2 on Friday to stampede to a 16-4 victory, a regional championship and a spot in the Class 5A state softball tournament, a place Eisenhower has never been before.
Despite it being unchartered territory for the program, head coach Terry Brierton said his girls set the bar high this year, stating they intended to host a regional, win a regional and make it to the state tournament.
"We talk about all the games getting up to the end of it as scrimmages, everything we do until we get to the state tournament," Brierton said.
Those claims may have seemed a bit far-fetched a couple of years ago, when the Ike program won just a handful of games over a two-season span. But with a blend of senior leadership and budding young superstars, the Eagles were able to make it where few believed they could.
It seemed to be going smoothly in the first game, when a double by freshman Kaya Horton drove in two runs in the bottom of the 5th to extend Ike's lead over Guthrie to 5-2. Just six more outs and the Eagles were heading to State.
However, the wheels came off the track in the top of the sixth inning, as base hits and errors combined to spark a 7-run assault by the Guthrie offense. And even though Ike would tie the game in the bottom of the inning, the Blue Jays' bats stayed hot, as Elaina Clark drove in 2 runs in the top of the 7th to put the visitors ahead for good.
But in between games, there was no talk of pressure or desperation in the Ike huddle. Instead, there was just calm.
"We just said, 'Just let that game go. We can't fix the past, we've got to worry about the future,'" senior catcher Jamaiya Morgan said.
After giving up a 2-run homer in the top of the 1st, Ike showed the offensive firepower that put up 23 runs in Thursday's two games. The Eagles batted around in the first, as Kennedy Huskey had an RBI double and Horton had a 2-RBI single that bounced off the outfield wall in the 1st inning, expanding the Ike lead to 6-2. Madison Dutil drove in a run, Morgan scored on a wild pitch and Hailey Isom drove in Dutil to cap an incredible 10-run 1st inning.
In the fourth, Morgan hammered a grounder that went past the third baseman and into left field for a triple. On the day, the senior catcher went 6 for 8 from her leadoff spot.
Meanwhile, few expected the freshman 9-hole hitter to be the most valuable player of the regional, but Horton routinely found herself in crucial situations and delivered, finishing the day tied with Dutil for a team-high 5 RBIs.
As her coach says, she might have not have known any better.
"She's so silly and goofy, I don't think the pressure gets to her," Brierton said. "I don't think she understands the pressure."
Eisenhower will await to learn their opponent and game time.