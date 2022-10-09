STILLWATER — Fans sometimes don’t realize why certain things happen during a game, so when Oklahoma State’s defensive players started mobbing senior defensive end Ben Kopenski at the end of Saturday’s game with Texas Tech, they had good reason.
After being pushed all over the field in the first half, the OSU defensive coaches grabbed the players who were still healthy and sent them out to battle. That group responded with big stops, turnovers and in the end the Cowboys walked off Boone Pickens Stadium with a hard-earned 41-31 victory to remain unbeaten at 5-0, 2-0 in the Big 12.
What fans didn’t know was that three of OSU’s top cornerbacks were injured and left the game along with wide receiver Braylon Robinson and center Preston Wilson. There were others but the trainers were so busy that they didn’t have time for updates. Even Head Coach Mike Gundy didn’t know Brennan Presley was out.
That left guys like Kopenski to make plays for the Cowboys. The redshirt senior, who is one of several defensive linemen who rotate, had a tackle for a loss, a sack and three quarterback hurries, including one in the final seconds as teammates surrounded the big senior from Prosper, Texas, and celebrated like it was for the Big 12 championship.
While that is a long way from being decided, the Cowboys remained in the discussion thanks to their comeback.
But this was one of those games where big plays came from all phases of the game. The Cowboys had a good drive to start the third quarter, but it was paid off with a field goal from Tanner Brown instead of a touchdown. That left the Red Raiders in front, 24-23.
And the Raiders came right back with a 65-yard touchdown drive to push the lead to 31-23 and at that time the home fans got a little restless as Tech had accounted for 399 offensive yards on 70 plays.
But after that score, the OSU defense didn’t allow Tech any more points and the Cowboys forced two punts, they had two fourth down stops and Mason Cobb got a key interception as the Raiders were suddenly running against a rock wall that was the OSU defense.
“This was a challenge,” OSU Coach Mike Gundy said after the wild win. “We had some guys get banged up and had to throw some young ones out there and they did a good job. I thought our defensive coaches made some great adjustments at halftime.”
The crazy thing, those adjustments didn’t work on that first Tech TD in the second half.
“Our adjustments really didn’t work on that drive but we were able to do some things after that which really allowed us to make some big plays,” Gundy said.
Offensivley, OSU wasn’t able to consistently rush the football, ending up with 137 yards on 41 carries and once again, Gundy wasn’t entirely happy with that part of the offense.
“The strange thing, when they knew we were going run the football we actually did it pretty well,” Gundy said. “We ran it pretty well there late when they knew that’s what we were going to do. But we have to get better running the football.”
On that late drive the Cowboys drove 57 yards, starting at the 6:10 mark of the fourth quarter and ending at the 2:27 mark when OSU running back Dominic Richardson scored from seven yards out, using his strength and a helping hand from the Red Raiders to get the game-clinching score.
Richardson was grabbed by a couple of Tech defenders, one who was trying the rip the ball out of his arms but instead all he was doing was pulling the OSU back into the end zone.
One play earlier OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders ran the outside zone to pick up a big first down and Richardson got the touchdown one play later.
Sanders wound up with 56 rushing yards on 17 carries but he was dinged up several times running the ball and the four sacks left him with some more big hits.
One reporter asked him about that after the game.
“I worry about him every time he runs it,” Gundy said. “He’s going to take some hits but he’s tough.”
Sanders also completed 22 of 45 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown.
“I think our conditioning was a big factor today,” Gundy said. “I think we wore them down some. We had to defend 104 plays, which is almost like playing another quarter. We ran 86 and all that takes a toll on these guys. I hope they go home early and get some sleep.
“This is going to be a great battle for the title. There is a great deal of parity and now we have to come back and start getting ready for a tough road game at TCU. It’s going to be like that each week.”