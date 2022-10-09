Texas Tech Oklahoma St Football

Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green (9) catches the ball in front of Texas Tech’s Malik Dunlap (24) during the first half of the game in Stillwater, Saturday.

 AP

STILLWATER — Fans sometimes don’t realize why certain things happen during a game, so when Oklahoma State’s defensive players started mobbing senior defensive end Ben Kopenski at the end of Saturday’s game with Texas Tech, they had good reason.

After being pushed all over the field in the first half, the OSU defensive coaches grabbed the players who were still healthy and sent them out to battle. That group responded with big stops, turnovers and in the end the Cowboys walked off Boone Pickens Stadium with a hard-earned 41-31 victory to remain unbeaten at 5-0, 2-0 in the Big 12.