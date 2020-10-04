Reports that did not make last week’s deadline for scores showed Chris Reser with a perfect 300 game, bowled in the Suburban league at Twin Oaks, Fort Sill.
After starting the night with a 237, Reser put a string together that allowed for his 25th career USBC-certified 300 game.
Reser ended the set with a 197 to tally out at 734 for series.
Leading the league for series was Joseph Langley who went 260, 266 and 245 for a 771, followed by Brandon Tipton at 750 on games of 258, 279 and 213 and Keith Thompson was in the zone with 216, 244 and 268 for 728.
This was also the night where the ladies honor roll high of 696 was rolled by Jordan Kasza.
Kasza shot 267, 192 and 237 to make up the total.
Keith Thompson was the only bowler to keep up the pace in last week’s outing, rolling 236, 224 and 258 for 718.
Other League Highlights
Another set of scores that were missed last week was from the His and Hers where Chad Perry was back in action, posting his version of a 771 on games of 278, 244 and 249.
Pops, Dale Perry, tried to keep up but fell short with a 709 that went 246, 258 and 205.
And on the same night, Robert Copeland rounded out the top three with 700 even on games of 216, 256 and 228.
Dale got his digs in the following week as the only bowler with a 700 series.
After starting with games of 246 and 267, Dale rolled 192 to walk away with a 705.
Steve Seymour was the Guys and Dolls high roller with 725 on games of 212, 277 and 236, followed by Andrew Petering with 714 that went 256, 234 and 224.
And John Roberts led in senior league play with games of 266, 226 and 206 for a 698.
Youth Highlights
Tori Justice led on the youth front, posting a super 701 in the Oak Trees league at Twin Oaks.
Tori rolled 257, 220 and 224 in last Monday night’s league to make up the series.
Caden Burk rolled a consistent 617 on games of 202, 212 and 203 to lead in the Legends league at Thunderbird Lanes and Avery Hill was the top U12 bowler in the HotShots league, scoring 105, 141 and 109 off a 102 average for a 355 series.
No-Tap Colorama News
David Fishbeck is three for three for leading in the No-Tappers league, adding a no-tap 300 game to the end of last week’s set to sum up a 754.
Jerry Hill got in on the action with a 278 closer that put his total at 711 and Dan Nicar ended up with a 704 after starting the day with a 288 score.
There were 25 bowlers in attendance for the Senior 9-pin Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes, a week ago last Friday afternoon.
It was a high-scoring week including a no-tap 300 game by Sam Bowman and an 11 in a row 297 game by Dan Nicar.
Below are the results from the Sept. 25th event.
Men’s Division Hdcp.
1st – Sam Bowman, 874
2nd – Cleo Travis, 863
3rd – Bob Henderson, 825
Women’s Division Hdcp.
1st – Diane Frame, 687
Scratch Series
1st – Sam Bowman, 829
2nd – David Yett, 729
Mystery Doubles
(Gm 1, 1st) Sam Bowman/Cleo Travis, 583
(Gm 1, 2nd) Michael Sneed/Bob Henderson, 567
(Gm 2, 1st) Sam Bowman/Cleo Travis, 591
(Gm 2, 2nd) Michael Sneed/Bob Henderson, 551
(Gm 3, 1st) Walter Keithley/Bob Hartley, 575
(Gm 3, 2nd) Sam Bowman/Cleo Travis, 558
Strike pot winners:
Gary Webster, David Yett, Diane Frame
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Elaine Henderson (8+9+0=17): No winner
Match Play: Damon Foster (9 — 9 – Not 9): No winner
Pill Draw: Howard Thompson (needed 8, got 10): No winner
Waldo: Charles Norman (removed the head pin, left one): No winner
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm and is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
What’s Happening?
Tune in next week for results from the Wednesday Night Po-Boy tournament.
This event will run through the month of October at Thunderbird Lanes, every Wednesday night starting at 7 p.m. Cost is a Po-Boy Special, $20 per person.