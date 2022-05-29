Still putting honors on the board with only one week left of the Suburban league at Twin Oaks Bowling Center were Jim Bomboy and Chris Reser, with a tad bit of irony tying them together.
The league officially ended last Thursday evening, a little too late for this week’s news, but in the week prior, it appears that Reser, just days before turning the big 5-0, started the night with the front eleven strikes in a row.
Bomboy said that Reser let up a little on the last shot and paid the price, leaving the 4-7-10 for a 297, 11 in a row.
Reser finished with 203 and 183 for a not so great series, much like Bomboy who started with a 191 for game one, left the same 4-7-10 the first ball of game two and proceeded to go off the sheet for an 11 in a row, 279 game.
Bomboy said that he did manage an Andy Varipapa 300 game with a strike on the first frame of game three but could only muster a 205 to finish out his set at 675.
Keith Thompson was on hand to keep it together for all three games scoring 257, 240 and 258 for a 755 as the week’s best set for the men.
And for the ladies, Lisa Tipton-Gass was in the house scoring 181, a front ten 289 and a closing score of 208 for a nice 678.
2021 -2022 League Champions
The Guys and Dolls league ended with “Bullseye Bowlers” winning the Championship, ten points in front of their closest competition.
‘Bullseye’ team members were Steven Seymour, Susan Sherwood, Michael Peckinpaugh, David Sher-wood and Ricky Chapman.
Michael Cummings showed the most improvement for the men with an increase of +30.21 in average and for the ladies, Jamie Rogers improved +12.29 pins.
High Average went to Phil Kilmartin with 233.02 for the guys and Andrea Halstead put up the gals high average of 207.15.
Which brings us to a correction from last week’s bowling news where Mark Hill’s average from the TNT league was reported in error.
Hill ended the TNT league with 233.10. It is unofficial but most likely this year’s Lawton-Fort Sill associa-tion highest average.
Results from the Goodyear league roll-off were reported showing team “Balls Deep” repeat champions.
As the day unfolded, teams “Rolling Thunder”, Alishia Mitchell (abs), Joe Mitchell, Austin Ryave, Jeremiah Christianson and Michael Gillian beat out team “Strike Hard’ Steven Freitag, Anita Fishbeck, Benjamin Huff, David Fishbeck and Craig Fain (abs) 3 out of 5 points in a match that went to a tiebreaker.
On the other side, team “Balls Deep”, Ronald Gatliff (abs), Jeremy Griffin, Shannon Halstead, Ted Wil-liams and Chad Perry swept “Revolutionz Pro Shop”, Dale McGlinn, Vanessa Lundquist, Shawn Bethel, Matthew Casey and Tim Lundquist to set up for the final where “Balls Deep” beat “Rolling Thunder” 3 out of 4 points.
The Goodyear league did not bowl last year and only had a short season prior to the Covid outbreak where this team was crowned Champion a couple of years ago now, but still repeat champions.
No-Tap News
The second week of the summer long Socialites No-tap showed Bob Carter with a 798 for the high se-ries on games of 256, 266 and 276 and Marvin Cox with a no-tap 300 game that did not help much for series but it sure made the trip home a little better.
The Goodtimes league had their end of season no-tap event where Kathy Zerbe claimed first place for the ladies with a 788, followed by Shirley Hanley with 742.
Roy Olson won in the men’s division with 844 followed by Bob Carter with 799.
Carter was the only Goodtimes bowler to shoot a no-tap 300 game in the mini event.
Steve O’Harris was the new guy in town, walking in and walking away with first place in the Senior 9-Pin Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes a week ago last Friday.
O’Harris, who is from the Wichita Falls area, had no problems finding the line, scoring 300, 300 and 266 for an 866.
Steve Lindsay made it in for a day of fun, rolling 300, 284 and 236 for a second place (820) 853 and Don Ginter Jr. put together 212, 255 and 235 for (702) 813 for third.
Margit Augustine took first place for the women with an 813 handicap series that included her high game of the day of 256, followed by Sue Avis with 737.
Scratch Singles winners were Steve O’Harris, 866, Steve Lindsay, 820 and Marshall Miller, 722 and the Mystery Doubles event went as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Michael Sneed/Margit Augustine, 556
Gm. 1, 2nd – John Troutman/Damon Foster, 511
Gm. 2, 1st – Steve Lindsay/Dave Yett, 559
Gm. 2, 2nd – Steve O’Harris/Randy Travis, 557
Gm. 3, 1st – Michael Sneed/Margit Augustine, 571
Gm. 3, 2nd – Don Ginter Jr/Dave Yett, 561
Strike pot winners were Gary Webster, Dave Yett, Barry Morris and John Troutman.
Accomplishing the “21 Jackpot” as only he can, Dave Yett rolled strike, strike and then picked off the 10-pin to win the special challenge shot for a small prize as it was just hit last week.
Cleo Travis went for the Match Play prize starting with a strike that didn’t work out so well but Cleo was drawn for the next shot, the Pill Draw, where he needed a seven count for the win.
That did not work out either but Don Ginter Jr. knew exactly how to leave a split, rolling one seen clipping just enough of the left side of the headpin to leave the 5-10 that won a small prize as again, Snake Bite had just been hit.
The only thing left was the Waldo where Marshall Miller left the 1 along with the 2, 4 and 7 for a no-winner result.
This event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes starting at 1pm. All bowlers age 50 and above are eligible to participate.
Po-Boy Coming Soon
In just three weeks the Summer Po-Boy events will begin. Are you ready?
Contact Richard Jacoby at Thunderbird Lanes for further details.