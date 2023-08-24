All summer Southwest Oklahoma residents have been talking about football season and while fans range from the rabid NFL crowd to the loyal college enthusiasts, most people start with their loyalties to their favorite high school programs.
This is what the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association calls “Week Zero” which is a way to give schools that are involved in districts with an uneven number of teams can have an extra week to get their allotted 10 games in the books.
Normally there are four or five games on “Week Zero” but this season there are 11 games involving area teams and that has fans excited to say the least.
MacArthur opens the season tonight by hosting John Marshall at 8 p.m. at Cameron Stadium. The time change has been made to try and give the players, coaches and fans a break from the high temperatures and high heat indexes.
Friday Eisenhower hosts Ardmore at the same 8 p.m. time and also at Cameron Stadium.
If your school is involved in a game this week, it might be wise to check with school officials to get the exact starting time since some schools were still waiting to make a decision. One game that won’t be changed is Cache’s road game at Tuttle which will start at 7 p.m. which is not ideal for either team. However, the host school has the right to set the time and from what we are learning the Tigers wouldn’t budge and kept the 7 p.m. starting time which is sad and goes against keeping the health of the athletes as a priority during the hot temperatures and heat index warnings. That decision goes against logic but fortunately Cache has a trainer now and we know that Caitlyn Cox will be watching the numbers and doing her best to make sure the Bulldogs are well hydrated.
Our decisions involve making picks on the matchups and we’re going to start with the official season opener involving the Highlanders and Bears.
Mac is winging it after trading film that wasn’t of much value to the coaching staff. The Bears normally have a few good athletes but until they show up and empty the bus you won’t know much about them.
We do know about the Highlanders and the skill people are like a normal Mac team; fast and very strong. Jeremy Hutcheson is a talented back who would just as soon run over defenders instead of running around them.
This game will give Dane Edwards and Aivan Locklin a chance to settle in at quarterback and the plan is to give both a chance to direct the offense. The Highlanders will be able to move the football and the defense appears ready to handle anything the Bears try and throw against them. Mac Coach Brett Manning said his club made a few mistakes in their scrimmage but they will have those cleaned up tonight and roll to a win: MacARTHUR 36, John Marshall 6.
Friday’s game featuring Ike and Ardmore is probably the most interesting game of the week. Ike has improved a great deal and with Rashaud Hurt running the football and a strong offensive line the Eagles should be able to move the football. And knowing how Ike Coach Javon Harris is a defensive guy, expect that unit to be much improved and ready for Ardmore’s flexbone offense, which is never easy to defend. But having several weeks to prepare should be a positive for the Eagles.
After evaluating this game for 8 to 10 minutes we’re going to stick with this outcome: EISENHOWER 20, Ardmore 13.