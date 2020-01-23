You know somebody is special when they are known by one name, that type of recognition is reserved for Pele, Ronaldo, Brady, LeBron, Favre and a few others in that elite group.
In Lawton, there were two men who were in that same category: Raymond and C.H. That’s how most people knew them.
They were attached at the hip. In fact, C.H. called himself Raymond’s older brother, even though they weren’t joined by blood.
No, they were joined by need. Raymond needed somebody to help manage his life and C.H. was there to handle that role.
Two years ago, we lost Raymond and it was only then that many Comanche County residents learned his last name was McCallister.
On Monday, we lost C.H. Brazzel and it was hard not to know his full name, it was there on his lapel pin as a member of the Lawton Police Department.
If you lived in Comanche County, C.H. was your friend, you just didn’t know it. However, had you crossed his path, you’d become friends for life.
That’s what C.H. was to this writer. As a cub reporter back in the mid-1970s, C.H. was one of the first police officers I met while he was working security at Lawton sports events.
For nearly a half-century we’ve been friends, we seemed to always be at the same places and each meeting was a highlight for this reporter because C.H. always had something interesting, funny or off-the-wall to share with me.
Many of our stories centered around Raymond.
I will never forget one time at the Wolverine Gymnasium, I was leaving to go to the office after watching a half of an Eisenhower-LHS game and C.H. was coming in the door and heading to the restroom.
I laughed and jokingly asked, “Too much coffee?”. He laughed back and said, “No, I’m coming to help Raymond. He called and needed me.”
We all needed C.H. at one time or another, including this writer.
I will never forget his being there for me while I was hosting our All-Area Basketball Doubleheader at the Great Plains Coliseum.
I was trying to help get the large crowd in the front doors so we could start and was up front trying to speed up that process when I fell.
I was getting up and fell again, this time cracking my kneecap in several places. In an instant, several men helped me up and one of those was C.H., who was working security for the Constitution at that event.
He asked me if I was OK and I said yes and limped back to the scorer’s table, knowing all too well there were issues with my knee. I proceeded to announce two games before finally packing up to go to the hospital.
In any recent year when I’d end up in the hospital, one of the first faces I would see was that of C.H., it seemed he was everywhere around town.
Ironically, I’ve been seeing his face this week at the Comanche County Tournament while checking out some of the broadcasts on the Oklahoma Sports Network.
Comanche County Memorial was using C.H. as a spokesperson on their ad, with him touting the great skin cancer treatment which he’d received at the very hospital where he worked.
All his family and friends were happy with the progress he’s made in that fight but we never thought this strong officer might leave us so fast, without a chance to say goodbye.
When I heard the news Monday it was hard not to stare at the southwest corner of the Coliseum where Raymond was always sitting at his “broadcast table” calling out the action.
Many times as I was leaving that building, I’d see C.H. picking up Raymond and we’d always visit briefly.
Like many coaches, I hauled Raymond home after sports events, not because C.H. ever needed to ask us, but because I loved them both. . .
Girls take over today
The Coliseum will roll out the red carpet today for the girls with two consolation games starting the schedule and then the two important semifinal games.
Indiahoma and Geronimo girls mix it up at 4:30, then Chattanooga battles Big Pasture at 5:50. The two survivors play Saturday at 11 a.m. for the consolation title.
The semifinals match Fletcher and Frederick at 7:10 and then Sterling and Walters tangle around 8:30.
Fletcher got the No. 1 seed in a coin flip over Big Pasture and with the Lady Rangers falling Monday, that throws the spotlight on the Wildcats and they have a real star to showcase in that light.
Jordyn Bloomfield is the best girl’s player in the field and with 17 points Monday she’s now scored 1,519 points during her career. The thing about Bloomfield is she does what great players do, make those around them better.
Fletcher, though, will have some issues stopping the quick Bombers, especially Danni McClung, who poured through 25 in the win over Geronimo. Most of those came on steals and layups, though she did hit a trey.
This should be a good matchup with a fast pace.
The other side features surprising Walters that found its shooting touch in upsetting Big Pasture. Emma Youngblood is the most consistent scorer for the Blue Devils but she’s going to need some help tonight.
Sterling was led in the first round by the Nunley sisters, Jadyn and Emma. Jadyn scored 14 and Emma 9 to lead them to victory but the Tigers have some good role players including Payton Bowles, a 5-11 post, who needs to have a big game tonight.
I can’t think of a better place to be for the next three nights.