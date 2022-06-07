I generally shy away from shelling out superlatives like “best”, “worst” or the like on recent sporting events, athletes and such before a decent amount of time has passed. It’s usually only through the passing of time that we can truly appreciate greatness. And once you have noticed how much time can pass without an iconic moment, it only makes the rare magic moments that more magical.
My generation has been spoiled in many respects, especially regarding the Super Bowl. An event that used to be an annual blowout became a date that produced dramatic ending after dramatic ending for nearly a decade. It became such that millennials have basically complained that any Super Bowl that isn’t close or doesn’t have exciting offense as “the worst ever”, forgetting that there were games in the 1980s and 1990s that were literally over by halftime.
So when folks wanted to hail this Oklahoma softball team as possibly the best ever, I was skeptical. I’m still holding off because a champion has not yet been crowned this season. But I’m certainly buying in more day after day that Jocelyn Alo is the most dominant player, certainly most dominant hitter, the sport of college softball has ever seen.
At first, I tended to just think she was a home run specialist but that doesn’t give her near the credit she deserves, entering this season with a .426 career batting average and topping that this season with a .509 average and 81 hits in 60 games so far. And as someone pointed out online today, she commands a respect from opposition that few athletes have ever seen — perhaps none in any sport with the exception of 2001 Barry Bonds.
While Oklahoma softball fans are used to seeing greatness, and surely, there will be more great players who come through Patty Gasso’s program, I hope fans understand just what it is we’ve been witnessing. There are plenty of great players, plenty of players who feel like they can hit it out of the park at every at-bat, but how many truly deliver? On Monday, with her team already leading UCLA by a run-rule-inducing margin, Alo came up to bat with the bases loaded. Everyone and their mother was thinking “grand slam”.
And she did just that. If that isn’t greatness, please tell me what is.
Meanwhile, in Stillwater, they were playing what those in attendance and those watching online were calling “the craziest college baseball regional ever”. And while I don’t like making such boasts without proper research, it certainly feels like no other regionals can top the levels of chaos, drama and unexpectedness that have fed into this four-day festival of baseball. As I type this, Oklahoma State’s swaggering freshman Roc Riggio just struck out with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 8th against Arkansas. But in many ways, the biggest accomplishment is that this game went to the 9th with only 8 runs being scored between the two teams. After games that featured run totals of 12, 15 and 10 — by the losing teams! — it felt inevitable that the final game of the regional would provide another wacky comeback or offensive fireworks. However, that hasn’t been the case.
Still, massive late-game comebacks, a 12-run lead erased, and extra-inning drama adds up to perhaps the most insane baseball weekend I can remember.