Those wishing to participate in the Jingle Jog 5K this year will have to do so virtually due to COVID-19.
You can register online at https://www.active.com/running/distance-running-virtual-events/jingle-jog-5k-2020?int= or email Wilma Whitaker at wilma@casaswok.com for a registration form.
Once registered, download a running app like Garmin, Skype or Map My Run. Run 5 kilometers wherever and whenever you choose between now and Dec. 12 and track it on your app. Once completed, you can share your time by emailing Wilma or texting her at 580-591-1983.