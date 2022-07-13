Registration for the City of Lawton’s Parks & Recreation Department’s Fall 2022 sports leagues opens on Monday, July 18.
There will be openings for teams in tackle football (10U and 12U), flag football (6U and 8U), volleyball (10U, 12U and 14U) and adult-league softball (ages 18+).
Registration closes Wednesday, Aug. 31. More detailed information about each league is available online at https://www.teamsideline.com/lawton.
For more information, call the City of Lawton Parks & Recreation Department at 580-581-3400.